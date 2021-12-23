Leon Griffin, Husband Of Melanie Griffin, Shot Dead In Suspected Robbery

LEON Griffin, the husband of former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin, was shot to the head and died Thursday night in a suspected robbery outside the family’s home.

Mr Griffin, former president of the Bahamas Taxicab Union, was found slumped over in his vehicle by his wife, the former Yamacraw MP, shortly before 8pm outside their home on Roberts Street in Winton Meadows.

In a statement last night, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who is in quarantine after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, said he would use all of the country’s resources to bring a resolution to this “heinous” crime.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the brutal homicide of Leon Griffin, the husband of my colleague and friend in front of their home tonight. I express my condolences to Melanie, his children and the wider family.

“I ask for our supporters and all citizens across the length and breadth of our country to pray for the repose of his soul, to pray for Melanie and the family.

“I pledge to use all the resources of the state to resolve this heinous crime,” Mr Davis said.

At the scene, police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the incident appeared to be a robbery, however he stressed that police could not conclusively say this was the motive at this stage in the investigation.

ASP Peters said shortly before 8pm, police received information of a shooting in the Winton Meadows neighbourhood.

Once police arrived at the residence, officers found a male in his early 70s slumped over in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced him lifeless at the scene.

Asked if the shooting appeared to be motivated by theft, ASP Peters said: “It appears to be a robbery, because all the evidence is gearing towards that but we cannot say that conclusively. . .”

He did not know if the victim was arriving or leaving home when he was shot but revealed that the victim’s wife found the deceased and called the police.

Several high-profile members of the Progressive Liberal Party visited the Griffin home last night, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson, and Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne, along with other party members and government officials.

