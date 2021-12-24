Updated: Leon Griffin, Husband Of Melanie Griffin, Shot Dead In Suspected Robbery

LEON Griffin, the husband of former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin, died last night after being shot in the head in a suspected robbery outside the family’s home.

Mr Griffin, former president of the Bahamas Taxicab Union, was found slumped over in his vehicle by his wife, the former Yamacraw MP, shortly before 8pm outside their home on Roberts Street in Winton Meadows.

In a statement last night, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who is in quarantine after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, said he would use all of the country’s resources to bring a resolution to this “heinous” crime.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the brutal homicide of Leon Griffin, the husband of my colleague and friend in front of their home tonight. I express my condolences to Melanie, his children and the wider family.

“I ask for our supporters and all citizens across the length and breadth of our country to pray for the repose of his soul, to pray for Melanie and the family.

“I pledge to use all the resources of the state to resolve this heinous crime,” Mr Davis said.

At the scene, police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the incident appeared to be a robbery, however he stressed that police could not conclusively say this was the motive at this stage in the investigation.

Several high-profile members of the Progressive Liberal Party visited the Griffin home last night, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson, and Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne, along with other party members and government officials.

It was a sombre scene outside the home, which was illuminated by holiday lights, as the shooting occurred just two days before Christmas.

_ Tweet from PM Our hearts go out to former Cabinet Minister Melanie Griffin, over the tragic death of her husband Leon Griffin, uncle of Senator Barry Griffin, and their families. May he Rest In Peace. — Philip Brave Davis (@HonPhilipEDavis) December 24, 2021

A group of onlookers also gathered as police processed the scene, watching as a tow truck came to tow away what appeared to be the victim’s car.

ASP Peters said shortly before 8pm, police received information of a shooting in the Winton Meadows neighbourhood.

Once police arrived at the residence, officers found a male in his early 70s slumped over in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced him lifeless at the scene.

Asked if the shooting appeared to be motivated by theft, ASP Peters said: “It appears to be a robbery, because all the evidence is gearing towards that but we cannot say that conclusively. . .”

He did not know if the victim was arriving or leaving home when he was shot, but revealed that the victim’s wife found the deceased and called the police.

Mr Christie spoke to reporters briefly as he came out of the Griffin residence. He said Mrs Griffin was alone at home with her daughter when she heard the gunshot.

“She called me very early on when she was alone here with her daughter, heard the shot, ran outside and (saw) her husband. It was a very tragic occurrence at this time of the year. . .Melanie and her husband didn’t deserve this.

“It’s another example of the great challenge we have in the country of being able to deal with issues of criminality as it manifests itself.

“So it’s a time for us to share in the anguish of the occasion and to hope the authorities of the country are able to bring a resolution to this matter,” Mr Christie said.

For his part, Mr Gibson, former Golden Gates MP, told reporters the incident had left him “numb”.

“I am completely lost for words right now. Me and Melanie go way back, we were elected for the first time together in 2002, served in two Cabinets, served for 15 years in Parliament together and just to watch her tonight and her daughter and her step-daughters and to look and see what they are going through, it’s just heart wrenching. Anytime something like this happens it's just so sad, but just to see it happen this season. . .everybody looking forward to Christmas in two days and (to) have something like this happen, it is just heart wrenching,” Mr Gibson said.

Mrs Griffin served in Parliament until her defeat in the 2017 general election.

ASP Peters said police are canvassing the area for CCTV footage that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.