Prime Minister Encourages Honest Reporting At Press Club

DURING a courtesy call on Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, president of the Press Club Anthony Capron asked the nation’s leader to assist the group in sourcing a space for its headquarters.

Mr Capron said the planned space would be used to train journalists, host visiting journalists and social events.

Mr Davis said he understands the importance of the fourth estate adding that he sees the Press Club as an important part of media support.

“I endorse honest and fair reporting. The PLP has always been held to a different standard in the media than other parties. I support non-governmental organisations that strengthen democracy and represent the common good,” said the Prime Minister.

Press secretary Clint Watson said he sees the Press Club as a bridge between the next generation of journalists and the principles upon which journalism in The Bahamas were built.

“We must ensure that there is training and that we don’t lose the institutional knowledge that’s been built over the years. I commit to working with the Prime Minister to assist you in finding a home for the press club,” Mr Watson said.

The Press Club intends to host a number of seminars next year including one on ethics in reporting.

Mr Capron said the club’s media awards ceremony was sidelined because of the pandemic but hopes that it will return next year. He invited the Prime Minister to be one of the speakers at the event.

The Press Club which was founded and constituted in the 1970s, was revived in 2014.

In attendance at the meeting were executives: Anthony Capron, president; Anthony Newbold, immediate past president; Lindsay Thompson, secretary and members Serena Williams, Kermit Taylor, and Shelly Lewis.