Rolling The Dice With Our Lives: Covid Cases Leap 200% As Sands Warns: We’Re ‘Gambling At Our Peril’

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said the country continues to “gamble” with COVID-19 “at our peril” as the Ministry of Health reported 79 new infections on Tuesday.

This represents an increase of more than 200 percent from the 26 cases recorded on Monday’s dashboard and is the largest case count in a single day since October.

According to the confirmed COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday released yesterday, there were 73 new cases in New Providence and six cases in Grand Bahama.

Eleven of the new cases had a history of travel, which could point to imported cases. There are 21 people in hospital with COVID-19. Nineteen of them are considered moderately ill and two are in the Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

For much of the month, COVID-19 infections were either in the single digits or low double digits, the highest being 41 on December 18.

On September 30 the country recorded 84 new cases and 130 were recorded on September 29. That month saw several days with triple digit COVID-19 cases.

The situation began to improve in October when there were no triple digit days recorded and the highest number was 84 cases in one single day. In November, the highest number recorded was 39 cases.

This comes after several large events were held on the weekend.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Dr Sands said while the government may be behind the “eight ball” in tightening measures, it’s never too late to act in the best interest of the economy and public health.

“Let’s look at the last 14 days when on the eighth of December we would have had less than five cases and then there has been a deliberate progressive inextricable climb in cases,” he said.

“I think this ought to have come as no surprise because the same phenomenon is being seen around the world and in particular from the areas that we attract visitors.

“If you look at the number of travel related cases, in December we’ve had 438 cases, 158 of them had a history of travel and so there is no doubt that we have a combination of either multiple clusters, community spread and imported cases.”

Asked if officials should act now to tighten measures, Dr Sands said: “We are a bit behind the eight ball, but perhaps the saying is ‘it’s never too late’ it’s unfortunate that we did not stop some of the large gatherings from happening.

“The event over the weekend could only be described as a super spreader event and anecdotally there have been others. We all need to be disciplined.

“We all need to be playing our role and that includes the government, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the COVID patrols, but most importantly the citizenry of The Bahamas.

“We all need to understand the role that each of us plays in keeping this country Covid safe. The implications for the health and welfare of Bahamians is paramount but the implications for an emerging economy are also huge and we gamble with COVID at our peril,” Dr Sands said.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to address the country today on the readiness of public health care for a potential impending fourth wave of the virus.