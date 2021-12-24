Pmh Update On Emergency Department Assistance

ONLY people needing emergency medical attention should seek assistance at Princess Margaret Hospital's Emergency Department, the facility advised on Friday.

Non-emergency patients are asked to contact their primary care physician or utilise community clinics for care, a statement from Princess Margaret Hospital and the Public Hospitals Authority said.

A medical emergency is an acute injury or illness that poses an immediate risk to a person's life or long-term health, sometimes referred to as a situation risking "life or limb".

If you are unsure whether you require emergency medical assistance, please call 919 or the Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital at 376-7014.

The public is encouraged to follow all public announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for information regarding health and hospital services.