Pmh Update On Emergency Department Assistance

ONLY people needing emergency medical attention should seek assistance at Princess Margaret Hospital's Emergency Department, the facility advised on Friday.
Non-emergency patients are asked to contact their primary care physician or utilise community clinics for care, a statement from Princess Margaret Hospital and the Public Hospitals Authority said.
A medical emergency is an acute injury or illness that poses an immediate risk to a person's life or long-term health, sometimes referred to as a situation risking "life or limb".
If you are unsure whether you require emergency medical assistance, please call 919 or the Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital at 376-7014.
The public is encouraged to follow all public announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for information regarding health and hospital services.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Upon reviewing pictorials highlightin' social distancing misbehaviors' by some high ups are currently installed elected, appointed and hirees, should not shock that unless adult or child is about to risk amputation of a "life or limb"....Youse ought to avoid soughtin' hospital care and everything else like this and that...likes pictorial of de mask less political dignitaries at airport welcoming home Miss Universe finalist, ― Yes?
