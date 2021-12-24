‘Police Will Shut Down Gatherings That Don’T Follow Covid Protocols’

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe laid out the policy people must adhere to with respect to hosting gatherings over the next few days.

He said police will enforce the rules and will shut down those that are non-compliant.

“With regard to the approved events there’s a two-step process,” he said at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday. “The first is to acquire approval from the Ministry of Health who will set out the protocols that you have to follow as the police are responsible for enforcing the law.

“If it is a commercial event, you will require an occasional licence from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“I can tell you having spoken to the Commissioner (Paul Rolle) and ACP Dames this morning you will not get it if you do not satisfy them – one that you can comply with the protocol and two if you don’t commit to providing security that will be provided by the Police Staff Association in their off-duty officer regime.

“Then that will mean that you will be made to hire a police officer who will write you a ticket and close you down if you’re non-compliant.

“This is very serious business and if you want to make money from the public, you’re going to have to follow the rules and so you might as well budget for having proper security.”