Police Yet To Make Arrests In Leon Griffin Murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE on Friday continued to investigate the murder of Leon Griffin, husband of former Cabinet Minister Melanie Griffin and former Bahamas Taxicab Union president.

He was shot in the head outside his home on Thursday night.

Mrs Griffin found him slumped over in his vehicle shortly before 8pm, and police said while the incident appeared to be a robbery, the motive cannot be officially determined at this time as they were still in the early stages of their investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said on Friday that police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident. However, he had previously said that police are canvassing the area's CCTV footage to assist in the investigation.

Mr Griffin's unexpected death sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting several high-profile members of the Progressive Liberal Party to visit the Griffin home on Thursday night in a show of support.

Following this, on Friday, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he was shocked by the news and expressed condolences on behalf of his party.

“My family and members of my party, the Free National Movement, are shocked following the news of the tragic loss of businessman Leon Griffin, the husband of beloved former minister of Social Services and Member of Parliament for the Yamacraw constituency, Melanie Griffin,” he said.

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to Melanie and the entire Griffin family as they're all in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant them peace in the midst of this tragedy and most unfortunate turn of events.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by State Minister for Education and present Yamacraw MP Zane Lightbourne. Mrs Griffin had previously served as MP for the constituency under the Christie administration.

In a message posted on Facebook on Friday, Mr Lightbourne said: “The Bahamas community, and members of the Yamacraw constituency in particular, are saddened by this tragedy and will keep the family in prayers. May his soul rest in peace."

Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice added: “On behalf of my family and I, I wish to extend condolences to Mrs Melanie Griffin and her entire family on the devastating and brutal loss of her beloved husband. May God’s peace encamp around her and His hands of tender love hold her tight."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Thursday pledged to use all of the country’s resources to bring a resolution to this “heinous” crime.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the brutal homicide of Leon Griffin, the husband of my colleague and friend in front of their home tonight. I express my condolences to Melanie, his children and the wider family,” the prime minister said.

“I ask for our supporters and all citizens across the length and breadth of our country to pray for the repose of his soul, to pray for Melanie and the family."

For his part, former Prime Minister Perry Christie described the incident as tragic.

“. . Melanie and her husband didn’t deserve this. It’s another example of the great challenge we have in the country of being able to deal with issues of criminality as it manifests itself," he told reporters at the scene.

“So it’s a time for us to share in the anguish of the occasion and to hope the authorities of the country are able to bring a resolution to this matter.

Family members also reacted to Mr Griffin’s death on social media on Friday, asking the public to keep them in their prayers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.