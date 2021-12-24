Schools Still Plan To Reopen - But Situation Being Watched

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin says her ministry is still moving full steam ahead with the plan to reopen schools next month.

Some observers wonder what the local and global surge in COVID-19 cases will mean for the reopening.

Public schools are scheduled to reopen in the second week of January with a hybrid model.

Asked about the plans yesterday, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville suggested key decisions will be made in the coming days.

“We are very concerned about what we are seeing in the county and over the next few days there will be a determination on what direction we need to go in,” he said.

“As we said before, the circumstances are very fluid. If you look at the case in Grand Bahama, there was a spike and now it seems as if it’s tapering off so we’re watching it very closely.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “We are completely guided on this issue by the Ministry of Health and there has been no indication or variation signalled to us as a result of anything happening at this moment and so our plans are proceeding full speed ahead to get children back in school to try and deal with recovery of learning loss and to ensure that on the campus we execute the mandated protocols from the Ministry of Health.”

Mrs Hanna Martin has repeatedly expressed concern about the impact the pandemic has had on learning, with many students not regularly attending online classes. She has said students will have to be assessed and remediation will be necessary as officials hope to prevent a “lost generation” of youth.

“Over the last almost two years since the first COVID case in The Bahamas, there has been tremendous disruptions in our children’s education and significant gaps in learning have occurred,” she said recently. “And we have discovered that a significant number of children have either not been on consistently or not at all during that entire period.

“All of the research shows that learning loss of that nature has a serious impact on the child’s personal development, which also has an impact on the national development. If you have masses of people who have been set back in this way, it’s something that we will all pay a price for. As a result of that, we have been speaking with our technical people to see what strategies have to be implemented to catch up.

“Part of that will include a testing of the children once we get them back in the classroom so that we are able to make an assessment of the extent of loss which we hope is not extensive. Thereafter channelling the children in appropriate remediation programmes to see catch up.”