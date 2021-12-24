‘We Need To Tighten Restrictions’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WHILE opinions differ, more Bahamians are calling for restrictions to be heightened in case of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health registered 140 new cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard; a number not seen in The Bahamas in months.

This comes after the US Centers for Disease Control reclassified The Bahamas’ COVID-19 travel threat, lowering it from level three to level two.

However, in light of rising case counts, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced stricter measures yesterday. He said Bahamians and visitors entering the country will be required to test negative within three days of departure, as opposed to five days. Beginning January 7, a negative PCR test will be required for all travellers entering the country.

Mr Davis also said effective immediately, the rules surrounding the size of gatherings have been adjusted. Indoor gatherings should not have more than 20 people while outdoor gatherings can have no more than 30 people.

Yesterday, The Tribune spoke with a number of people to learn their opinions on whether more restrictions are needed.

Richard Simms, a certified public accountant, said he does not feel restrictions will help our numbers, but instead everyone should be responsible for themselves.

“No, we should not put more restrictions in place,” he said. “I say that because restrictions have nothing to do with it. Sometimes the numbers are high and sometimes they are low.

“People just need to be responsible for themselves. Follow the protocols and take responsibility for yourself and your actions. We have laws in place. Just follow those laws and we will be fine.

“The people who are not catching COVID are the responsible ones. They are following the protocols that are in place. You cannot force things on people. They either follow the protocols or suffer the consequences.”

Raleigh Francis, an insurance executive, has a different view. He said with the contagious Omicron now spreading, it’s time to ramp restrictions up.

“The Omicron variant is said to be the most contagious of them all,” Mr Francis said. “It is spreading like wildfire across all the continents. It is suspected to be here already.

“With all of that said I think it’s a given that we heighten restrictions in this country.

“We are partying like there is no tomorrow and having all these events. We just need to enforce our laws that are in place and everyone needs to follow the COVID protocols.”

Vaughn Smith, a Family Island hotel baker, welcomes the idea of putting more restrictions in place as he feels people do not take COVID-19 seriously.

“I have seen so many of my friends and family die from COVID,” Mr Smith said. “It has changed our lives so much. I cannot, for the life of me, understand why people still are not taking it seriously.

“COVID has affected the lives of just about every family in this country and it seems like we still don’t get it. We are still out there doing all kinds of things and when we catch this virus, we want everyone to feel sorry for us and talking about ‘prayers up’ for this one and the next one.

“Now there is a new variant out there which is very contagious. If I was the Prime Minister, I would lock this town down right away. Don’t be afraid to be the Grinch that stole Christmas, Brave. Since they cannot be responsible, lock them down.”

Perry Ferguson, a proprietor of a convenience store, believes lockdowns are effective.

“I feel we should heighten restrictions in this country because it seems like these young people have gone buck wild,” he said. “Why are we having massive numbers at a concert during a pandemic? Why are they being allowed to do that?

“I think the lockdowns and stuff were a bit much, but they were sort of effective.”

An entrepreneur, Crystal Wilson said everyone is to blame for the high numbers of COVID-19.

“We are all to blame for where we are at,” Ms Wilson said. “Politicians on both sides were irresponsible during the (recent election) campaign.

“Whereas I don’t agree with the lockdowns, I feel we have to enforce some sort of restrictions, because at this rate it’s really necessary. If you are fully vaccinated, you might get sick but at least you will survive.”