Mitchell Pays Tribute To ‘Voice For Freedom’ Tutu

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has expressed sadness at the death of anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“We learned with sadness of the death in South Africa of the anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” Mr Mitchell said in a statement. “A voice for freedom and a champion of the downtrodden has left us.

“A formal note will be sent to the government of South Africa to express our formal condolences.”

Archbishop Tutu died aged 90 on Sunday.

He died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust said. He had been hospitalised several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997, according to the Associated Press.