Updated – Two Dead In Holiday Shootings

By DENISE MAYCOCK
and Khrisna Russell
A young man was shot dead and another was injured and taken to hospital following one of two double shootings on Christmas Day in Grand Bahama.
And in a Friday shooting, a man was killed in Quakoo Street in New Providence.
About an hour before that incident, two other men were shot in West End, Grand Bahama. Both were said to be in stable condition in Rand Memorial Hospital.
Police have a man in custody who is assisting them with their investigation into the island’s latest homicide.
The deceased is believed to be Torry Henfield, a young man in his early to mid-20s.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said police received a report of a shooting incident shortly after 11pm at an establishment on East Sunrise Highway.
On arrival at the scene, police saw a lifeless adult male driver with apparent gunshot injuries about the body inside a Japanese-type vehicle.
ASP Rolle said further investigations revealed a second male, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the leg and taken to Rand Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
He said EMS pronounced the driver lifeless.
ASP Rolle said while on the scene, police took a man into custody who is assisting them with their investigation.
Police in Grand Bahama also reported two men were shot shortly after 10pm at an establishment on Bayshore Road in West End.
Initial reports indicate a group of men were outside the location when they got into a physical fight.
One of the men produced a gun and shot several rounds, shooting two men about the body. Paramedics took both victims to hospital where, at last report, they were listed in serious, but stable condition.
In view of the violence, ASP Rolle warned the public to be vigilant during this holiday season.
“My advice to persons moving about this yuletide season is to be mindful of where you go and who you are around. As you are aware there are persons lurking around just to commit criminal activities.
“Christmas has come to an end, and we want to urge the public to continue to practice safety protocols as they move about to various business establishments,” he said.
POLICE are investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead on Friday night on Quakoo Street.
According to police, the incident happened around 8.30pm.
The victim was standing in the area of a shortcut on Quakoo Street, when a man armed with a firearm approached and shot him.
“Police were alerted to a male being shot on Quakoo Street. Officers were dispatched and on the arrival of the first responders, they found an adult male lying in the street with wounds to the head consistent with gunshots,” police said.
“Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and on completion of their examinations the male was pronounced lifeless.”
Police said the suspect fled on foot.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this killing is asked to contact police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 6 hours ago
All evidence is gearing toward robberies
JohnQ 1 day, 12 hours ago
These thugs are running the streets every single day and have been for years. They routinely engage one another for the purpose of establishing respect and/or revenge. Meanwhile, we law abiding citizens are living behind barred windows and doors, without the ability to move about safely. Unfortunately, the situation isn't going to improve, and we are left to wonder what is next. The police can't protect us and we are not allowed to protect/defend ourselves. So as we travel around we see the results, decaying cities, theft and crime everywhere, citizens who fear for life and property, and no light at the end of the tunnel. Our country is populated with the lowest class of society, who have no respect for themselves or others. And care nothing about killing someone.
Our laws must be enforced without hesitation, bail or any early release.
tribanon 1 day, 11 hours ago
These low life thugs you speak of are the legacy of our corrupt political ruling class and their favoured cronies and financial backers, most of whom have only used their political power and influence to look after their own selfish and greedy interests for nearly 5 decades, leaving a large swath of our society to become hardened uneducated thugs preying on the innocent as their only means of survival. These very same thugs now make up a sizable and ever growing portion of our law enforcement officials, from police officers right on up to court judges.
JohnQ 1 day, 9 hours ago
Tri, I rarely respond to comments on my posts. In this case I will. I don't doubt for a minute that the worst elements of our society are in positions of power. It seems likely that certain political and law enforcement entities fit the description of the "lowest class of society". However, when large portions of the citizenry are on the take and are willing to cheat on even the most basic aspects of things - electric bills, water bills, vehicle licenses, etc. - the thuggery becomes a way of life.
In my observation, much of what we see today is the result of the breakdown at the family level. No father in the home, women who cohabitate with men without values, children who are neglected, and a society that tacitly approves of the breakdown. Some of us have not fallen into the breakdown, we live a modest lifestyle and raised our children in a two parent household with loving guidance and support. In the case of my wife and I, our children are all now honest hardworking productive members of society.
I don't have a for sure answer to this problem, but can only say what my own experience is and what I see everyday. It starts in the home.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 11 hours ago
You know I wonder if our justice system, all aspects of it, are failed systems by design. If you want certain matters to go away, not find evidence of illegal gaming even when a big spinning wheel is on the wall behind you, not search Nygard's compound because the gates are locked or not to have the carnival fiasco or an execution investigated too deeply because of what it might reveal for example... it would be nice to have a loyal soldier in place. Someone to make sure the stories line up. But loyal doesn't mean the best, and who wants the best anyway, thats not the point, the point is to be able to bend justice when you call for it
truetruebahamian 1 day, 6 hours ago
As has been pointed out previously, these thugs will pull a trigger as easily as flushing a toilet - A lack of everything that makes a person a human.
TalRussell 1 day, 6 hours ago
ComradeTrueTrue, can youse imagine how more greater be de number count of people be that by gangsters could really murder's...If only, they'd just stopped holding their damn guns, sideways? A true, sure tell sign for ballistics experts pick up on, if was gang related, - Yes?
ThisIsOurs 1 day ago
lol
TalRussell 1 day, 7 hours ago
On Wednesday a teenager aboard a UK Colony cruise ship has died after falling multiple floors in a suspected suicide on a MSC Cruise ship, which was returning to Miami after a five-night trip in De UK Colony, yet not peep a mention by de colony's news media, ― Yes?
whogothere 20 hours, 25 minutes ago
Can we have a running total on Murders and shootings in the country for the last two years too please?
