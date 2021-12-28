Updated – Two Dead In Holiday Shootings

By DENISE MAYCOCK

and Khrisna Russell

A young man was shot dead and another was injured and taken to hospital following one of two double shootings on Christmas Day in Grand Bahama.

And in a Friday shooting, a man was killed in Quakoo Street in New Providence.

About an hour before that incident, two other men were shot in West End, Grand Bahama. Both were said to be in stable condition in Rand Memorial Hospital.

Police have a man in custody who is assisting them with their investigation into the island’s latest homicide.

The deceased is believed to be Torry Henfield, a young man in his early to mid-20s.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said police received a report of a shooting incident shortly after 11pm at an establishment on East Sunrise Highway.

On arrival at the scene, police saw a lifeless adult male driver with apparent gunshot injuries about the body inside a Japanese-type vehicle.

ASP Rolle said further investigations revealed a second male, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the leg and taken to Rand Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

He said EMS pronounced the driver lifeless.

ASP Rolle said while on the scene, police took a man into custody who is assisting them with their investigation.

Police in Grand Bahama also reported two men were shot shortly after 10pm at an establishment on Bayshore Road in West End.

Initial reports indicate a group of men were outside the location when they got into a physical fight.

One of the men produced a gun and shot several rounds, shooting two men about the body. Paramedics took both victims to hospital where, at last report, they were listed in serious, but stable condition.

In view of the violence, ASP Rolle warned the public to be vigilant during this holiday season.

“My advice to persons moving about this yuletide season is to be mindful of where you go and who you are around. As you are aware there are persons lurking around just to commit criminal activities.

“Christmas has come to an end, and we want to urge the public to continue to practice safety protocols as they move about to various business establishments,” he said.

POLICE are investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead on Friday night on Quakoo Street.

According to police, the incident happened around 8.30pm.

The victim was standing in the area of a shortcut on Quakoo Street, when a man armed with a firearm approached and shot him.

“Police were alerted to a male being shot on Quakoo Street. Officers were dispatched and on the arrival of the first responders, they found an adult male lying in the street with wounds to the head consistent with gunshots,” police said.

“Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and on completion of their examinations the male was pronounced lifeless.”

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to contact police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.