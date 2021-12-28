Union Donates To Rand Memorial

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Dock & Allied Workers Union, Freeport Container Port made a special presentation of Christmas gifts to the Lula Knowles Paediatrics Ward of the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Romardo Cash, union president, said the union just wanted to give back to the community.

“What better way to start than with the Paediatrics Ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” he said. “Today we bring gifts and other donations and hopefully smiles to the little ones receiving those gifts. Hopefully this will not only be done at Christmas time but throughout the year.

“We hope to adopt the Paediatrics Ward and make it an annual venture for our organisation,” he said.

Rand Memorial Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams thanked the organisation for the donation during the yuletide season and for not forgetting the young wards especially at this time of the year.

“We would wish to extend a big thank you to the Grand Bahama Dock & Allied Workers Union, Freeport Container Port for supporting the hospital through donations for our children on the Paediatrics Ward during this COVID- 19 pandemic,” she said.