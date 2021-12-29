Hospital Rate Low In Surge: Cases Still Soaring But Officials Holding Their Breath On Admissions

By RASHAD ROLLE

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said officials are happy that COVID-19 hospitalisation rates are low despite skyrocketing cases, adding this will affect decisions about whether additional restrictions should be introduced.

“If you look at the Delta variant, if you had about 300 people infected with the Delta variant there (would be) about 10 percent who would be hospitalised,” he told reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“What we are seeing with the Omicron variant is a little bit different and so our decisions are based on the evidence that is before us.”

Acknowledging The Bahamas is now in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Darville said details will soon be released about the government’s free testing project.

Free testing was a key promise of the Progressive Liberal Party in the lead up to the general election.

“The free testing programme is actually being assessed,” he said. “We are planning to activate our free pilot testing programmes here in New Providence which appears to be the epicentre of the Omicron variant. Those free testing programmes are about to take place, hopefully we’ll get them in order this week. They will be at our centres where we are vaccinating so there will be free testing, free mask giveaways as well as vaccinations, all going on simultaneously across New Providence.

“There will be some PCR testing in our free testing programme. The methodology as well as the protocols for when free testing PCR will be implemented along with the rapid antigen test, those are conditions being worked out and they will be incorporated…”

Asked about mass gatherings at hotels, Dr Darville said officials are in discussions with hotel operators.

“With our hotels, you must realise the majority of them are practically full and there has to be some activity for their guests, including the restaurants,” he said.

“We are in deep communication with them because we are in the middle of a pandemic and we have the Omicron variant here and we know it’s highly, highly transmissible and so they are working along with the government, but I want to say again that the rules as it relates to mass gatherings apply across the board.”

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday the Davis administration’s approach to the fourth wave is too relaxed.

“The government obviously has not gotten the grasp or the impact of COVID,” he said. “They opened the country immediately and allowed all sorts of socialising.

“We’re dealing with a virus that is extremely infectious, similar to measles and a lot of people are getting sick, not necessarily being hospitalised, but that sickness will keep them away from work. That sickness obviously will have some degree of impact on the hospitals because as the numbers continue to increase – and I expect the numbers to rise even further – then obviously that can impact hospitalisation.”

Dr Minnis questioned why the government has not encouraged people to work from home.

“Why has there not been a blanket statement encouraging the private sector, all those persons who can work from home, stay home and those who need to come in, come in? The same would apply to the public sector. That obviously would reduce the co-mingling.”

COVID-19 cases have exploded in recent days, however hospital cases have remained in the low double digits.

The country recorded 580 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period from December 23 to 25, with Christmas Day alone accounting for 330 infections.

Those 330 cases marked the highest daily infection count the country has recorded since the start of the pandemic.

On December 23, there were 159 cases of coronavirus and the following day saw 91 cases recorded.

Data released for December 26 shows that 85 new cases were recorded. As of December 26, only 18 people were in hospital with the virus, with only one of those patients in the intensive care unit.