Junkanoo Goes Virtual

MARIO Bowleg, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, said it will cost $300,000 to host a virtual Junkanoo parade in New Providence this year.

He said there will be no cash prizes, with the $300k covering stipends to groups and the cost of the virtual production.

Seven A and seven B groups will participate in the virtual parade under the theme “Spirit of Junkanoo”.

“We just want people to get their virtual movie, get your popcorn and drinks, watch your parade,” Mr Bowleg told reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“I think the A groups performed well during the recording, I was there and I think you will get that feeling that we all miss down Bay Street. You won’t get that exact feeling, feeling those drums beating through our bodies, but you’ll get the appreciation for what we have missed the last two years.

The in-person annual Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades were cancelled for the second consecutive year because of COVID-19. Recordings for the virtual parades happened last week.

Mr Bowleg has previously said $130,000 will be spent on virtual Junkanoo events in the Family Islands.

“The Family Island Junkanoo season runs from December to June,” he said earlier this month.

“Beginning January 2022, each island will hold a virtual Junkanoo competition in place of their regularly scheduled parade. These competitions will showcase the best cowbellers, best choreographed dancers, best drummers and best individual costumes in each island or area.

“The island winners of these various categories will then compete against each other for the top prize from all Family Island Junkanoo winners.”

The virtual Junkanoo event is set to air on ZNS on January 1.