Pmh Suspends Elective Care

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital has commenced prevention protocols due to the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases, suspending elective surgeries as of today.

The Public Hospitals Authority announced that only emergency procedures will be performed and only gynaecology, orthopaedic, fracture and hand clinics will be seen in person at the hospital. All other specialty clinic cases will be conducted by virtual appointments.

Patients requiring new appointments or rescheduled appointments should contact the PMH registration and scheduling unit by emailing a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments@pmh. phabahamas.org; WhatsApp a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to (242) 808-9972; or by contacting the registration and scheduling unit at (242) 808-9972 for further assistance.

Hospital management has also restricted all patient visitation; visitation will be permitted by physicians on a case-by-case basis only.

Patients accessing out-patient services at PMH’s pharmacy, radiology, or diagnostic imaging services will be managed by way of the Critical Care Block entrance.

The public is reminded that only emergency cases should utilise PMH’s Emergency Department at this time. Non-emergency patients should contact their primary care physician or visit community clinics for care.

PMH has also started reduced hours of operation at its Family Medicine (Agape Clinic) and PMH Eye Centre, Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.