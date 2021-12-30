Giving Back As A Sign Of Thanks

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian catering partnership is giving back to the community to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The New Duff and Bahleaf Teas said they are celebrating the one year anniversary of their store opening on West Bay Street by giving back to some of their loyal customers and health care personnel at Princess Margaret Hospital over the past two weeks.

“Since the second week in December, two customers per day were chosen at random to choose a gift under the tree in the store which had a tasty prize attached to be redeemed at the time of their choosing. There was also a ‘Write to Santa’ raffle where parents got to fill out an ‘envelope to Santa’ after a purchase and place it in the store’s mailbox outside the store to enter their child to win a Christmas gift. Two lucky kids were the winners of tablets, courtesy of the partnered Bahamian brands.”

Ryan Lightboune, co-owner and Operations Director of The New Duff, commented, ‘It’s been a long road fighting through the challenges of the pandemic, but we’ve managed to continue to grow thanks to our loyal customers. This Christmas raffle was really exciting for us as we really wanted to give back to the people who helped get us to where we are today.”

“December 17 saw the Radiology, Pharmacy, Diagnostics and Medical Records departments at Princess Margaret Hospital receive 100 guava duff and 100 loose leaf tea packets from The New Duff and Bahleaf Teas.”

Thelma Rolle-Fernander, Assistant Director for Princess Margaret Hospital, said: “The New Duff has a lot of fans here at the hospital and we were equally excited to hear that Bahleaf Teas are partnered with them. We’re incredibly appreciative of their business and outreach accomplishment and it definitely helped to spread Christmas cheer throughout the departments. We stand with the community to congratulate them on the store’s one year and wish them continued sweet success!”

Reflecting on the past year and connecting with the staff at PMH, Ryan Winters, owner of Bahleaf, said: “Partnering with The New Duff has been an incredibly enriching and fun experience for both companies, and the growth we’ve experienced in the past year has been astounding. We have an incredible staff at the store who we owe a great deal of appreciation to, and, of course, to our local and international community who challenge us to continually craft a great experience at the store. Giving back to the frontline workers at PMH is just one of the many ways we hope to give back to the community entering our second year having a brick and mortar.’”