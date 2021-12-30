‘My Son Was Gunned Down After Death Threat’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a man who was shot dead in Wilson Track on Tuesday night said he had recently been threatened by a friend.

Jaynell Bethel, mother of homicide victim Kendrick McKenzie, 30, said a schoolmate of his had recently “threatened to shoot him.”

Ms Bethel told The Tribune that her son reported the threat to police. She now wonders if this had anything to do with his death.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, around 7.30pm officers were alerted to the sound of gunshots by the Shot Spotter technology in the area of Wilson Tract.

“A unit responded and on the officers’ arrival at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots,” a police crime report said. “The victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was standing outside an apartment complex when he was approached by a lone gunman who discharged a weapon in his direction. He was struck several times about the body.”

Ms Bethel said Wilson Tract was her son’s “stomping ground”.

Asked how she felt when she heard the news of her son’s passing, she replied: “In a way, I was shocked because earlier he told me a friend who he went to school with, who I consider one of my sons, threatened to shoot him.

“My son says it was over a female,” she added. “So, that’s what had him a little angry. He say ‘Man I don’t even know (the friend’s) girlfriend. I don’t even know who is his girlfriend’ and I believe him.”

She said her son was shocked by the accusation.

“He said to me ‘Mum’, he used to call me mums, ‘I don’t even know who (the friend’s) girlfriend (is) so how (could) he just come out the blue and say I’m texting his girlfriend and I don’t even have a phone.’ That’s five months he didn’t have a phone and that was true.”

Ms Bethel said he went to the police station and reported it.

“I’m a little disappointed. You know I feel the police could do more. If you see someone (come) to y’all with a report of threat, y’all have to look into it.”

Ms Bethel said while her son was not perfect, he never picked up a gun and had no gang-affiliation.

“The old vehicles – that’s the only thing he used to do. Take parts off vehicles.”

She described her son as always “cheerful” and “happy”.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.