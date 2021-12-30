Virtual Class Only - For Now: Face-To-Face Learning In Public Schools Postponed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said the resumption of face-to-face learning in public schools has been postponed by at least two weeks as officials grapple with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training later said all public and private schools, including pre-schools and daycare facilities, may only reopen in January 2022 on a fully virtual basis. The ministry said this decision will be revisited within the next 14 days at which time a further assessment will be conducted in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The Ministry of Education had planned to open public schools on a hybrid basis next month, allowing students to return to campuses for the first time since the start of the 2021/2022 school year. Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has characterised the return to school as essential because thousands of children have not engaged in online learning.

Dr Darville, during a press conference, said the school plans are now being reconsidered as the country deals with yet another surge in COVID-19 cases.

He said the government has “decided to postpone the opening of school for an additional two weeks as the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ epidemiological team assesses data that’s coming in.”

He added: “It is not in our view a good thing to open schools in the middle of a pandemic so we have decided to wait and act with a degree of caution to ensure that when we do open we open so that we can stay open.”

Confirmed cases show the current outbreak of COVID-19 has so far been limited to New Providence. Health officials, however, said the face-to-face reopening of schools in the Family Islands has been postponed as well out of an abundance of caution.

“We’re still collecting data,” Dr Darville said. “We have some data and the whole issue of COVID-19 is very fluid and what we may see today may not be what we will see tomorrow so the collection of epidemiological data is essential to policy making.

“We’ve had discussion with the Ministry of Education, Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, we’ve looked at the fact that one hat doesn’t fit all, but on the degree of caution and the unpredictability of what we are seeing as we collect the data we felt it appropriate to postpone the opening of schools from the present date by two weeks and we will report to the nation as it relates to that.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Philip Swan added: “We are reporting low cases of RT-PCR positive cases on most Family Islands. We have outbreaks of cases every now and again that we track, but as I mentioned earlier there are other parameters that we look at when we determine whether restrictions should apply. From the metrics that we look at that are internal to the Ministry of Health we find that there are some cases or some situations I should say…that warrant us to take a little more caution in opening up the Family Islands fully.”