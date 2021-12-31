207 New Cases Of Covid-19

TWO hundred and seven cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the nation’s confirmed virus toll to 24,476.

The bulk of the new cases—192—were in New Providence.

Health officials also confirmed one more COVID-19 death. The deceased was a 72-year-old Grand Bahama man who died on December 19. His death pushed the nation’s toll to 717.

Meanwhile, 23 people are in hospital with COVID-19, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.

The country currently has 1,773 active cases.