Cruise Ship With Covid Cases Denied Entry To Ocean Cay

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed on Friday the cruise ship MSC Seashore was denied entry by the government to Ocean Cay because of a number of COVID-19 cases on board.

According to the website Cruise Hive, the ship was denied entry in the Bahamas for its call on December 29. The Office of the Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed the ship was denied on the date mentioned.

The article reported: “During her 5-night trip from Miami, several crew members and a handful of guests were identified as positive with COVID-19.

“In a letter from Captain Galano, guests were informed that the Bahamian government (had) forced the vessel to cancel its call to Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.”

Asked if the vessel was denied by the government to Ocean Cay—which is the cruise line’s private island—and was it because of the COVID cases on board the ship, Dr Darville answered “yes” by WhatsApp.

When asked how many cases were onboard, he said: “Not sure, but the numbers were high.”

This situation comes as the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level 4 warning, the highest COVID-19 Travel Health Notice level, for cruise ship travel.

The CDC has urged people to “avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status” and warned that “even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants”.

Asked if his ministry is concerned about this new CDC development and whether there would be new health guidelines and restrictions in place for cruise vessels, Dr Darville responded: “Will have to check.”

Earlier in December, the minister had said he was pleased with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the cruise line industry, while confirming a ship that docked at Coco Cay in The Bahamas suffered a virus outbreak among passengers on board.

According to reports, at least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

The itinerary was a seven-night trip that left from Miami on December 11 and visited St Maarten; St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands; and Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas.