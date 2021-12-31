Man Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old Freeport man was charged with murder and attempted murder in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Shemar Moss, of Weddell Avenue, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, accused of intentionally causing the death of Torry Henfield on December 25, 2021 while being concerned with others.

He was not represented by an attorney.

It is also alleged that on the same date and place, he attempted to cause the death of Crawford Hanna.

Moss was not required to plead to the charges.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on Christmas Day at a nightspot on East Sunrise Highway.

The prosecutor noted that both offences fall within Part C of the Bail Amendment Act, which does not allow bail to be granted in the Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was adjourned to March 3, 2022 for a voluntary bill of indictment to be served at 10.30am.

In a separate matter, Shakerio Jones, 28, of Bayshore Road, West End, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown charged with three counts of attempted murder. The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred in West End on Christmas Day.

Jones was not required to enter a plea to the charges and bail was denied. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until April 4, 2022 for trial.