Minnis Denies Encouraging The Govt To Investigate Parks And Beaches

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has denied his successor’s claim that he encouraged the Davis administration to investigate the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority because he was concerned about how it was operated.

The authority recently terminated all current contracts after external investigators found numerous lapses in the institution’s functioning and internal controls.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, one of the favourites to become the new deputy leader of the Free National Movement, chaired the authority under the Minnis administration.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis said: “(Dr Minnis) never raised any matter with me personally about his concerns.

“A member of my team did indicate to me that the Prime Minister was concerned about what happened at Beaches and Parks and I ought to investigate it but that did not prompt what happened with our investigations. I am advised through a member of my team that he may have.

“Now whether he did or not I’m not aware, but I trust what my member told me.”

His comment came in response from a question from a reporter about the issue.

However, Dr Minnis denied this yesterday, insisting that deference to new FNM leader Michael Pintard is the only reason he has not defended the operations of BPPPBA under his administration.

He said: “At first the rumours were that I had spoken to Brave Davis about this, now he (is) saying I spoke to someone else, presumably a Cabinet minister, senator or someone. They need to stop starting political mischief. I have intentionally said nothing about this because my leader said they don’t want me involved, that they will deal with it.

“I’ve stayed out of it, but if they want me to get in it I can get in it and bust they backside.

“I’ve complied with my leader but if they pull me into it I would get into it because I will defend myself and the policies we had. Some of the things I will say they will not like me to say. And they should name the person who gave him the information.

“All I would say if they pull me into this is ‘oh happy day, they messing with the wrong one’.”

K Christie and Co Chartered Accountants conducted the operational review of the BPPPBA.

The probe found the authority went tens of millions of dollars over budget despite there not being any “real needs on the ground” for this overspend; they also found inconsistencies in signatures on contracts; and VAT returns were not filed, among other lapses.

In response to the report, Mr Cartwright released a short statement earlier this month defending his tenure.

“I note the contents of the distributed report. On assuming office as executive chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority in August of 2017, and throughout my tenure, established procedures were followed. Notably the report indicates that ‘most contracts adhered to the documentation requirements of the authority.’

“I look forward to the completion of the government’s assessment on this matter at which point I will respond accordingly.”