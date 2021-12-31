Smugglers’ Accusation Investigated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating a claim that an officer was allegedly involved in a $25 million cocaine operation.

Police arrested two Venezuelan men at the Crooked Island Airport on Wednesday, December 22. Officers became suspicious when they heard the sound of an aircraft hovering around the island’s airport after 11.45pm.

When they were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, the men, Luis Andres Perez, 29, and Jaime Digiacomo, 64, said that a police officer was involved in the matter.

They questioned why police did not report the involvement of a certain high-ranking officer who they claimed was supposed to receive the drugs and later take the plane.

Speaking through an interpreter, Digiacomo told the court that when they landed, the police officer in question was waiting to receive the shipment and was supposed to take them to a speedboat that would later travel to the Dominican Republic.

He also named the officer as being the chief of police of Crooked Island.

The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply; drug possession with intent to supply; conspiracy to import drugs with intent to supply and drug importation. The men have been sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Asked about the matter yesterday, Commissioner Rolle said no officer has been arrested.

“We are doing some investigations,” he said. “The officer was implicated and I’ve given instructions to have full investigations.”

Asked if the officer is on leave, he said: “He is not on leave. He ain’ gotta be on leave for me to do my investigations. He would be on leave if I find him at fault, he would have to answer. The chips will fall where they may. I just hope that he’s not involved, but the investigations are ongoing and we’ll see where it goes.”