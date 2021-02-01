Cancelled Flights - But No Word Of Bahamians Stuck In Canada

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has no reports of Bahamians being stuck in Canada after airlines there cancelled Caribbean flights.

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau recently announced the country’s main airlines (Air Canada, WestJet, and Sunwing) were cancelling all services to Caribbean destinations and Mexico — so called “sun destinations” — until April 30.

The Canadian government has also mandated new testing and three-day quarantine periods upon arrival in the country in response to concerns about new coronavirus variants.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Bahamian ministry sought to clarify some social media accusations which claimed there was no Bahamian High Commissioner in Canada to assist those seeking to return home as Alvin Smith returned to The Bahamas last year after completing his tour of duty on November.

The statement noted: “The ministry wishes to clarify that while there is currently no high commissioner in Canada, there is a very competent foreign service officer in the post, Ms Chanelle Brown, who is serving as chargé d’affaires until High Commissioner Designate, Kenneth Russell is in post. The ministry reported 18 November 2020 on the end of the tour of duty of High Commissioner Smith and that Ms Brown would serve as chargé.

“Ms Brown and the team are in close contact at all times with the Bahamian community in Canada. Reports from the chargé are that the orders to give effect to the measures announced by the (Canadian) federal government are not yet in place.

“It would be premature for the High Commission to make a general announcement until the government has provided more details. Furthermore, while the airlines will be making arrangements with their customers who are in Canada to organise flights home, no Bahamians have reported concerns to the High Commission….the High Commission, as it always does, will monitor the situation closely and take steps needed if any national is found to be in distress.”