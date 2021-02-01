Davis Criticism Of Pm ‘May Have Exposed Him To Prosecution’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Attorney General said Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has exposed himself to possible criminal prosecution for claiming that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis breached rules of the emergency powers order.

The statement came after former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith wrote an opinion piece claiming that Dr Minnis was liable to criminal prosecution and faced criminal penalties for failing to submit a report that details the “expenditures, suppliers for the goods and services procured and the reasons those suppliers were chosen” as Section 11.2 of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) Regulations require.

Mr Davis has backed Mr Smith’s analysis, prompting the AG’s Office to say in a statement that they “are wrong in law and on the facts”. The AG’s Office said the men could be exposed to “possible liability in civil law” and criminal prosecution if Dr Minnis were to make a complaint of criminal libel.

The statement said: “As recited by Mr Smith in his ‘opinion,’ the Emergency Powers Regulations empower the competent authority ‘by order’ to waive procurement rules. If he does so, then the obligation of the minister of finance to report on all such procurement activities related to public health and safety to Parliament, within six weeks after the expiration of any proclamation of emergency, would arise.

“However, the fact is that the competent authority has never issued any order to waive any procurement rules.”

Mr Davis, who first raised the issue in the House of Assembly last week, noted during a press conference yesterday that he received no response at the time.

“They didn’t have an answer,” he said. “Then they spent a few days scrambling and yesterday they had their attorney general issue a laughable statement trying to get their man off on a technicality.

“Their argument, which they accompanied with ridiculous legal threats, amounts to this: the prime minister didn’t issue an order to waive the procurement rules – he ignored them, without issuing the order. And therefore, he wasn’t obligated to report to Parliament how he’s spent the people’s money.

“This is the response of a government who spent their last campaign promising transparency and accountability.”