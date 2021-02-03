At Last - Help Is On The Way: Up To 100,000 Doses Of Covid Vaccine To Arrive Within Weeks

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE country is expected to receive up to 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning the second half of this month through the second quarter of 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.
In a press statement yesterday, OPM said the government received notification from COVAX of the estimated COVID-19 vaccine dose allocation for the first phase of delivery.
“COVAX, a coalition led by the World Health Organisation and Gavi (Vaccine Alliance), informed Bahamian health authorities that The Bahamas could receive 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, starting the second half of February through the second quarter of 2021.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine has received emergency use Listing approval from WHO.”
OPM said the National COVID-19 Consultative Committee will hold a press conference tomorrow at 5pm where details of the vaccine distribution plan will be released.
Yesterday, several top doctors, who did not want to go on record about the decision ahead of the committee’s press conference, told The Tribune “this is good news” for the country, which has managed to slow new cases of the virus.
Some countries have placed limits so far on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Germany has said it will not recommend the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 and over.
According to multiple news outlets, Germany will only offer the vaccine to 18–64-year-olds because there has not been enough data on how it affected the over-65 age category.
Drug maker AstraZeneca, however, has been open about the fact that in the early stages of study, only about 10 percent of the people recruited to test the effectiveness of the vaccine were 65 or older.
However, trials on this age group are currently running in several different countries.
The vaccine, scientists have found, has been shown to be safe and older people appear to have a strong immune response to the vaccine. After receiving the shots, their blood has a good deal of the required antibodies that can fight coronavirus.
The company says its clinical trial data “supports efficacy in the over-65s age group”.
This vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus known as an adenovirus from chimpanzees, according to the BBC.
It has been modified to look more like coronavirus - although it can’t cause illness.
When the vaccine is injected into a patient, it prompts the immune system to start making antibodies and primes it to attack any coronavirus infection.
Research has shown it is highly effective and no one given the vaccine in trials developed severe COVID or needed hospital treatment.
Unlike Pfizer’s jab - which has to be kept at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) - the Oxford vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge.
This makes it much easier to distribute, which may have been a key deciding factor for Bahamian health officials.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen has said recently that it is likely that the government will use more than one COVID-19 to vaccinate Bahamians.
While speaking at a forum hosted by the Bahamian American Association of the Washington, DC, & Mid-Atlantic Region (BAAWMAR), Dr Brennen said Bahamian officials were designing a vaccine strategy centred on being able to ensure that vaccines brought into the country can be used as efficiently as possible.
“But it’s not going to be one vaccine for the entire country,” he said. “We are preparing such that if we receive aliquots of one that can’t fulfill the entire requirement, that we’ll be able to use that one first and then as we get another one, we’ll still be able to deliver that other one as well.”
He said the government also plans to track who gets which vaccine to ensure they receive a follow-up shot, if needed, of the same vaccine.
Comments
bahamianson 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
Is this good news? I don't understand. The vaccine is 60% effective, not accepted by some European countries, not recommended for anyone over 65, developed for developing countries, and not approved by the FDA, an American institution, so really nothing to do with European policies. The vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna is 94% effective. No matter where you go in the world, 60% is a failing grade. I guess , just like our D average. We shut the country down because of our citizens over the age of 65 , and now, we get a vaccine that doesn't work on them? Where is the logic in this?
newcitizen 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
What are you talking about?
observer2 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Good morning Newcitizen.
Bahamianson is talking about an article in the Financial Times this morning (2.3.21) and I quote "public health agencies in Sweden, Poland and Austria put limits on the age of people allowed to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, raising fears that the vaccine might not be as efficacious in people who are over 65."
bahamianson 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Thank you Observer2
tom1912 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Exactly it's the Europeans having a fit of peak becuase the EU's incompent commisoners cocked up in their ordering the AZ Oxford vaccine , in fact the up to date news is that those in their 7Os and 80s in the U.K. who have had their first dose, tests have shown in blood tests that it is up to 66 to 70 % effective in not only preventing a full on Covid-19 infection but also spreading it, something the Pfizer one has yet to prove on its first dose.
DDK 4 hours ago
Talking sense!!!
jus2cents 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
EU are just mad at the UK because of Brexit, so of course they want to poo, poo it LOL! Actually this vaccine is a great one for the Bahamas to have access to, and safer as it will be better to store and administer.
observer2 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
AstraZeneca is headquarter in the UK and Europe.
Why is it we always run to Europe for their inferior products, high rate government debt from Switzerland, horrible diesel power plants from Shell Netherlands, horrible planes from Airbus Italy, Defense Force boats not made for Bahamian waters from Europe and Chinese hotels?
Why couldn't we get the Pfizer, Morderna or JnJ vaccines from the United States? These vaccines have no clouds or questions and are +94% effective.
Why do we have to deal with these questionable multilateral organizations like the WHO and the IMF. Can you believe the WHO just got into China to investigate the origins of the virus. And these are the same ppl we are relying on?
We have the most biotechnologically advanced country at our door steps but yet we run to Europe. I wonder why? Europe is constantly blacklisting us through the FATF...and now they want to save us....what a joke.
The Europeans and Canadian are destroying our tourism economy by stopping all direct airlift from their Countries. The Canadian banks are dividending out tens of millions of dollars in hard currency with their inferior banking systems.
The Americans are working with us by keeping the airlift and tourism going but we never give them any big business.
But we all know the reason for this.
tribanon 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
I guess it's not unreasonable to expect the inferior vaccines in terms of low efficacy rate and limited testing would be doled out by the Red China controlled WHO to 'third world' countries like ours that cannot afford to pay for the superior lower risk vaccines for which there is great demand in the developed countries like the US. From my own personal perspective, if the Minnis-led administration can't arrange for a sufficient supply of the superior vaccines, then I'd just as soon go without any vaccine. But that's just me.
tribanon 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
Translation: No long term studies have been done to determine possible harmful effects of this vaccine down the road, especially for the most vulnerable 65+ age group. And that being the case, it's highly unlikely much (if any) testing was done on the possibly adverse effects for people of African descent.
Clearly the development of this particular vaccine was not targeted to help those most vulnerable to the Red China Virus, i.e. persons age 65+ with pre-existing medical conditions.
According to AstraZeneca itself, the efficacy rate of its vaccine is only about 62% compared to 90%+ for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
And apparently a second dose of this vaccine must be given within 4 to 12 weeks of the first dose. This means 100,000 doses will only vaccinate 50,000 people to achieve the unusually low efficacy rate of 62% for those persons receiving the second dose within the stipulated timeframe.
I guess we keep in mind too that AstraZeneca has an aggressive drug development history that is replete with many major lawsuits it has had to settle for millions and millions of dollars; more so than most of its big pharma competitors.
I wonder if my physician would be kind enough to give me a medical certificate stating that I'm allergic to all COVID-19 vaccines.
tom1912 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Quote According to AstraZeneca itself, the efficacy rate of its vaccine is only about 62% compared to 90%+ for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Unquote
That's not quite correct that % is for the first dose an as I said above all UK +70 and + 80s of all races, recent tests on those age groups who have recieved the first does show efficacy of up to 75% before the 2nd dose ! The Pfizer efficacy of 90% is after the second dose not the first! It is best to get facts an up to date information before ponticating.
tribanon 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Are you a sales agent for AstraZeneca? lol
The consensus views about AstraZeneca and its vaccine for the Red China Virus can be found on many internet websites not tainted by AstraZeneca's well known aggressive marketing practices.
benniesun 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
I am glad to see so much interest on the effectiveness of the coming vaccines. A good source of info on the subject is at https://www.bitchute.com/video/DrGXBK...">https://www.bitchute.com/video/DrGXBK...
lovingbahamas 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Just wait. They’ll probably swap out the AZ vaccine for the Chinese one at the last second. Then what? I ain’t taking that Chinese one!
observer2 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
lovingbahamas....you too the words right out of my mouth. Brazil is using the Chinese vaccine which doesn't work.
"A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac has been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials, according to the latest results released by researchers." BBC, 1.13.21.
John 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Bahamians seem to be doing a very great job of fighting off this virus and building up strong resistance to it. In fact, Corona cases are plummeting in most countries around the world, especially in the United States. Our spikes in numbers can be directly related to persons who travelled abroad or to people who travel here. I wouldn’t tow no line to take the vaccine. Continue to wear masks and follow other protocols and Covid-19 will soon be no more. Then seek out those who went to Alaska, dug through the permafrost to get this virus, revived and duplicated it and spread it around the world. That’s why the vaccines require such a below freezing degree of temperature. They originated from the frozen graves of Alaska. Crime against humanity at the highest degree!
John 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
From the Washington Post:. . ‘ Resurrecting 1918 Flu Virus Took Many Turns By David Brown October 10, 2005 It took a lot of digging to bring back to life the Spanish influenza virus of 1918. Some was done with invisible molecular primers in a PCR machine in Rockville. Some was done with pick and shovel in the frozen ground of Alaska.
Either way, it was a huge amount of work on a project whose chance of success at the start seemed very, very slim. Now, it will go down as one of the most astonishing technical feats in the history of science -- the viral equivalent of bringing dinosaurs back in the fictional "Jurassic Park."’
John 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
PS: they tell you that one of the new, highly contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus originated in South Africa, but they are not telling you that a lot of the testing for the vaccines was also done in South Africa where safety measures and testing guidelines on humans were also violated or totally bypassed.
TalRussell 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote that although may not yet be declared an illegal act, you wouldn't be that much more stressed out with frustration if was learned if some colony's seen be amongst the more privileged elitists and incompetents - haven't done pulled out all the stops, clouts, money and political connections to have been administered a vaccine jab to they arms by private sources, Twice for Not? stress how frustrating that is.
avidreader 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
RT (Russia Today) and Al-Jazeera are reporting the glowing report of The Lancet medical journal relative to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine which is being used in South America and Eastern Europe. With the Ruble at about 75 for a US dollar, sounds like a good buy.
