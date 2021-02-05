Moultrie Resignation 'Came As No Surprise' To Fnm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DAVID Thompson, national vice chairman and chairman of the GB FNM Council, said the resignation of House Speaker Halston Moultrie from the Free National Movement came as no surprise to the party due to his recent “provocative behaviour.”

He noted that Moultrie’s action will not distract the governing party, which remains strong with a 32 majority in Parliament.

“The resignation of Halston Moultrie from the FNM party is not surprising considering his provocative behaviour recently, and his one-man crusade alleging the lack of independence of the legislature in the government of the Bahamas,” Mr Thompson said at the FNM’s Grand Bahama headquarters on Friday,

“As we in the Bahamas are waging a war against the worldwide COVID pandemic…, and continue to battle the effects of national disasters, including the killer storm Dorian, it is difficult to appreciate the action of Mr Moultrie in raising what is at best a distraction to the work of the FNM party, and the Minnis Administration, in the governing of our nation in the benefit of all Bahamians in these critical times.”

Mr Thompson stated that the FNM party and the Minnis Administration continue to remain focused on national priorities to alleviate the hardship of the Bahamian people.

He noted that amidst recovery from hurricanes and COVID-19, the FNM government is working to mitigate the damage to the economy and the healthcare system, which is causing significant pain and suffering to Bahamians.

House Speaker Moultrie, MP for Nassau Village, tendered his resignation from the party with immediate effect on February 4, saying that his personal convictions collided with continued affiliation with the organisation. He has been at odds with his party amid his complaints over the state of his office and frequent calls for Parliament to be autonomous.

The national vice chairman does not think Moultrie’s resignation will hurt the party. “The FNM is resilient; the FNM came to Parliament with a 35 to four majority. And right now, the FNM has 32 MPs in parliament. The opposition continues to have five and independent at two. The FNM is strong…”

“Having five PLPs or two independents as opposed to 32 FNM MPs shows us that we must continue to steer the course, and deliver health and relief for all people as we pass through this valley…” he said.

Mr Thompson stated that the Bahamas is facing a tremendous crisis, like other countries around the world.

“We as a government and party do comprehend the magnitude of what every government faces, however, the FNM remains strong. The 32 FNM members comprehend the magnitude of continuing the tremendous transformation and work to bring relief and provide help to those hurting…and in need of food, shelter, and health care in this COVID pandemic crisis,” the party vice-chairman said.

In Grand Bahama, Mr Thompson said the party supports the Minnis Administration.

“We will not let the resignation be a distraction from the positive work on the island. The FNM has delivered badly needed relief and improved the daily life and betterment of people,” he added.

Mr Thompson indicated that the assistance provided by the FNM in the crisis is the best it could do, having regard to the resources of the country.

“But, it is not enough to meet the need until we can restore the economy and provide employment and to lift us out of what is a most devastating economic situation that faces the world and impacts on us in the Bahamas where 70 percent of our revenue is derived from tourism,” he said.

“We empathize with those who feel that more needs to be done. On the ground in GB, we hear rumblings of dissatisfaction, impatience, and discontent. We will listen to that, and we are urging our government to respond to that,” Mr Thompson said.