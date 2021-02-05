Nygard Attorneys To Take Appeal Bid To Privy Council

ATTORNEYS for Peter Nygard are seeking conditional leave to appeal to the Privy Council over the Court of Appeal’s rejection of his appeal of a contempt conviction.

The application, filed yesterday, notes several grounds for appeal.

Earlier this week, the Court of Appeal refused Nygard’s application for leave to appeal a contempt conviction for breaching an injunction that banned him from publishing stolen emails from environmental group Save The Bays.

In November 2019, a judge sentenced the Canadian fashion mogul to 90 days in prison and fined him $150,000 - plus $5,000 a day if he failed to comply with the court’s judgement. That means Nygard’s attempts to avoid paying have potentially cost him an extra $2,225,000 under the terms of the judgement.

Nygard was found to be in contempt of an order restricting him from interacting with the environmental advocacy group’s emails, which he was accused of obtaining through unlawful means.

Last year, Nygard appealed his contempt conviction on the grounds the fine and sentence handed down to him was too harsh. Recently, he sought to attain an extension of time within which to appeal the contempt order.

This week Justices Jon Isaacs, Maureen Crane- Scott and Roy Jones refused the appellant’s application for leave to appeal out of time, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the conviction and sentence handed down to Nygard with costs to the respondents.