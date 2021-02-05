Two Btvi Staffers Dismissed For Theft

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute staff members have been fired for stealing following an independent investigation by its board of directors.

According to a statement yesterday the thefts were restricted to the two employees and were not part of a larger criminal operation.

The BTVI confirmation of the sackings failed to say if criminal charges were being filed against the employees.

The investigation also exonerated a senior staff member who was subject to claims circulated in a flyer that accused that person

of being the leader of a theft ring. The flyer said two employees were fired, but the senior staff member remained without consequence.

“An investigation was recently launched into allegations of a theft ring at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI),” BTVI’s statement noted.

“While two employees were terminated for theft, no evidence of a theft ring was found.

“As a result of the independent investigations, the board has also confirmed that the allegations of a theft ring and impropriety involving a senior executive, are totally without merit. In particular, the senior executive was fully exonerated.”

In an interview with The Tribune last week, BTVI Chairman Kevin Basden, did not confirm if the employees were fired, but advised that an investigation into malfeasance at the institution was ongoing.

When contacted yesterday to find out if anyone would face criminal charges, Mr Basden said he was not willing to comment beyond the statement.

“Right now we just want to stand by the press release as it’s written,” he said. “Some things were unfounded and we don’t want to continue on with this. So basically we just want to stand by the press release that is issued. I don’t want to create a back and forth, particularly when persons’ names have been slandered without any merit, etcetera.”

BTVI’s statement said once management was aware of theft claims, the board moved swiftly to have independent investigations carried out. It said the inquiry was authorised at the board level and the board took responsibility for the matter and is satisfied that the investigation was thorough and conducted without bias.

Meanwhile the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas, which is seeking to represent workers at BTVI, is angered about another investigation at the institution.

According to the union, BTVI’s executive management carried out an investigation to find out who made and circulated the flyer announcing the axing of the two employees and the allegations about the senior staff member.

In a statement UTEB said, “On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, a member of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) faculty was summoned by the president, Robert Robertson to be interviewed by the institution’s private investigator.

“Firstly, UTEB takes exception to the faculty being directed to attend a meeting with an unknown private investigator without being advised as to the purpose of the meeting. This is indicative of the disdain of administration to faculty.”

UTEB President Daniel Thompson accompanied the staff member to the meeting. The UTEB statement continued, “The private investigator provided written documents that contained allegations of gross irregularities and inappropriate behaviour of a senior administrator at BTVI. Rather than investigate the veracity of the allegations, the investigator engaged in actions akin to a ‘holy inquisition’, attempting to identify and extricate the whistleblower.

“This should be illegal. The said investigator engaged in a ‘witch hunt’, threatening and attempting to intimidate the faculty with speculations and unsubstantiated claims that had to be quickly withdrawn. What we experienced today was not an inquiry, but an inquisition and a blatant and overt attempt by BTVI and its board of directors to intimidate and silence the voice of the faculty and aggrieved staff.”

The UTEB statement said the documents provided by the BTVI private investigator contained allegations against a senior official, however the person continues to be engaged in the day-to-day operations at the school.

“These same workers are now being pursued to identify the whistleblower or whistle blowers, to extricate or ‘fire’ them from the academy. I cry shame on those who have brought the situation at our national technical and vocational tertiary level academy into disdain. The board seems more occupied in covering up this situation, than addressing the myriad of labour issues at the institute,” the UTEB leader said.

The statement also called on BTVI to investigate all allegations and let the chips fall where they may.

A BTVI source told The Tribune there should be a police investigation carried out at the institution as theft by employees is reportedly only the tip of the iceberg.