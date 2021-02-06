Kfc Nassau Operators To Lay Off 35 Team Members

AN unprecedented economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as reduced operating hours brought on by the government-imposed curfew have forced the management of Restaurants Bahamas Limited, operators of KFC Nassau, to lay off 35 team members.
“For almost a year now, the curfews imposed on New Providence have severely impacted sales and revenue. We have made adjustments throughout this pandemic in order keep everyone employed, but unfortunately we now find ourselves in the position where this very difficult move is simply unavoidable,” said Nina Maynard, human resources director of Restaurants Bahamas Limited.
A statement released on Friday noted that the 10pm daily curfew that remains in place for New Providence means the fast-food restaurant loses an entire segment of business.
"The company is unable to continue to provide its over 360 team members with their contractual days and hours that were based on a pre-pandemic operating schedule," the statement added.
"The company has lobbied government in hopes of having the curfew extended until later in the evening now that new COVID-19 cases in New Providence have declined, however those efforts have not been successful."
The layoffs will take place across the company’s nine locations.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Sad to hear. The government has no justification for this 10pm curfew. Most stores closes from 7:30 pm because of it. It greatly impacts businesses. Why can't it be 2 hours later at least?
Hoda 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
You really think 2 hours of potential sales at a fast food restaurant was the thin line between firing and retaining persons? I am seriously asking, seems a little questionable to me. Why not open an hour earlier - I honestly believe ppl would buy Kentucky 10 or 11 in the morning, why try and boost online orders.
tribanon 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Minnis is no doubt saying to himself that these KFC layoffs are really a good thing because too many of his lowly plebes are already grossly overweight from eating too much greasy fast food.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
They're allowed to operate during peak lunch and dinner hours. Can't see how losing an hour or two during their normally slow period can have such a negative impact on their profits. Something fishy here.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Apparently the switch staff every so many years. Happened before.
