Dumped: Turnquest Dropped From Election List And Others Will Follow

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PETER Turnquest, the deputy leader of the Free National Movement and former Deputy Prime Minister will not receive his party’s nomination for the next general election.

The East Grand Bahama MP revealed this in a note over the weekend to constituents. It said: “By now you would have no doubt heard the report that I have been advised by the party leader that I will not receive the nomination for East Grand Bahama.”

“I assume that council will give final confirmation or otherwise on that decision at its next sitting.”

The revelation comes a little over two months since Mr Turnquest resigned as deputy prime minister and minister of finance after he was named in a Supreme Court lawsuit relating to an alleged $27m fraud. He is not listed as a defendant in the matter, however, and has maintained his innocence.

Mr Turnquest declined to comment on the nomination issue yesterday, saying he will make a statement after “final decisions have been made”.

FNM chairman Carl Culmer also declined to comment, saying the matter has not yet come before the party’s executive council.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis initially said he does not discuss the party’s business.

However last night he issued a statement saying the party will have a mix of new entrants and incumbents in the next election.

“Some people who ran in 2017 will not run in the next general election,” he said.

“The party is grateful for the service of all incumbents who are moving on. They have been instrumental in helping our administration advance policies to empower Bahamians.

“There will be much public speculation as decisions are made as to who will and who will not run. Out of respect and courtesy, our party will first privately inform those incumbents who will not be nominated again before we make public announcements.

“The FNM is a big-tent party. There are many pathways to service beyond frontline candidacy. It is our intention to draw on the expertise of some of our former candidates in various ways in the future should the people again give us their confidence as their government.”

Dr Minnis’ statement came as sources have told The Tribune that at least three other incumbent FNM MPs who want to run again are seen as vulnerable enough to be denied a nomination.

This does not include Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who is widely expected to be denied a nomination after castigating his party for much of the past several years, nor does it include Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands, whose future with the party is unclear.

News that Mr Turnquest will not receive a nomination prompted mixed reactions from FNM supporters.

Some defended the move, insisting Mr Turnquest’s legal issues would be baggage on the party as it tries to pin corruption narratives on the Progressive Liberal Party.

Others, however, complained that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis simply moved to oust a potential rival with whom he did not enjoy a close relationship.

Elected deputy leader of the Free National Movement in 2014 during the party’s tumultuous time in opposition, Mr Turnquest stood by Dr Minnis’ side when Loretta Butler-Turner led a revolt against the Killarney MP in 2016. Despite this, Mr Turnquest was not in the prime minister’s circle of most trusted colleagues.

Members of the FNM’s East Grand Bahama Constituency Association appeared to be caught off guard by the news over the weekend.

One executive said he needed to get more information and to “understand the whole thing,” adding that it “all happened so fast”.

Derick King, the chairman of that constituency branch, declined to comment, saying: “It’s a fluid situation, I have no comment at this time.”

After news about Mr Turnquest broke, observers quickly speculated about the future of the former health minister.

Dr Sands, who resigned as minister last May, has been critical of the Minnis administration.

Dressed in FNM paraphernalia, he walked around the Elizabeth constituency with a group of nearly 15 people on Saturday.

A note that was circulated alongside photos of the walkabout said: “Dr Duane Sands, MP, on the ground in Elizabeth today speaking with constituents. Residents expressed their support for the member of Parliament as he updated constituents on ongoing initiatives and plans in the community.”

Dr Sands declined to comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, the FNM party could ratify more candidates this week, The Tribune understands, having confirmed 17 candidates last week.

Among the frontrunners for a nomination is Nicole Martin, the former head of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, in Nassau Village.