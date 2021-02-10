Man Bailed In Fraud Trial

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who denied defrauding a local business of $2,000 was yesterday granted bail before his trial.

Jamaal Bethel, 35, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with one count each of possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document and fraud by false pretences.

The prosecution alleged Bethel possessed and uttered a fraudulent $2,000 FirstCaribbean International Bank cheque that was drawn from the account of HR Business Solutions and made payable in his name in August 2018.

It is also alleged that the accused unlawfully obtained the cash by means of false pretences around the same time.

Yesterday, Bethel denied all of the allegations and his matter was adjourned to June 17 for trial.

In the meantime, he was granted $3,500 bail.