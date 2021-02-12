Four Siblings Accused Of Assault With Bat

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FOUR siblings accused of assaulting a woman with a bat were granted bail on Friday ahead of their trial.

The prosecution alleged that Warren Johnson Jr, 27, and his three sisters Hermaine, 29, Hermanique, 23, and Warrentesh Johnson, 26, committed the act on January 29.

They all denied the allegation during their hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain and their case was adjourned to May 3 for trial.

The accused, who are represented by attorney Ian Cargill, were each granted $3,000 bail in the interim.

On Friday, a man who denied committing a similar offence was also granted bail ahead of his trial.

William Johnson, 42, was accused of assaulting a man with a welding hammer on February 7.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous instrument and his case was adjourned to April 29 for trial.

Johnson was granted $3,000 bail until that time.