Pm Points To Easing Restrictions On Grand Bahama

DUE to the low number of COVID-19 cases on Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has revealed that by this weekend residents can start to see a relaxation of the curfew.

He indicated that Grand Bahama’s curfew may be pushed ahead one hour to 11pm.

“GB could come out of COVID problems as we are seeing now,” Dr Minnis told reporters in Grand Bahama yesterday.

“GB has been doing extremely well, I discussed with health officials. And I know curfew in GB is at 10pm, and sometime this weekend or this week we should be able to move GB to 11pm, and I think that would be very helpful, especially for the restaurants.”

Dr Minnis noted that Grand Bahama will continue as is with its COVID-19 protocols. “I expect that GB will be freed up even more; I won’t care to say at this particular time in terms of liberalisation for GB, but there will be some more liberalisation given GB.”

In terms of COVID, he is optimistic that Grand Bahama will continue to do well.

“So, GB is on the move and I feel it will be ready for the post-COVID-era,” he said. “We anticipate that once we come out of the post COVID era, the economy will start to boom. I expect not only GB but also New Providence and the Family Islands.

“I am grateful during the COVID-era how the Family Islands have performed. People tend to select the Family Islands, and the Family Islands have remained basically COVID-free and the tourist product was still functioning. So, the Family Islands are really doing their part with the entire Bahamian economy,” Dr Minnis said.

The Baleària was expected to resume passenger ferry services to Freeport today. The vessel has been currently operating cargo services only to the island between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Bahama.

State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson previously reported that the vessel would soon begin services bringing visitors back to the island .

Baleària Caribbean had initially planned to resume sailing to Grand Bahama from its Fort Lauderdale base on November 5.

The ferry’s seating, social distancing, and other COVID-19 health-related protocols had all been assessed by Bahamian health personnel and other government officials.

Bahamian passengers returning from trips to Florida on the ferry were previously identified as a major source of this nation’s COVID-19 “second wave”, which began last July when Grand Bahama saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.