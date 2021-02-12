‘We’Re Getting Best Price Possible For Grand Lucayan’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is satisfied his government is getting “the best price possible” for the Grand Lucayan hotel on Grand Bahama, adding negotiations are progressing well.

He also revealed the final paperwork is complete for the purchase of the Grand Bahama International Airport and will be put to Cabinet for deliberation on Tuesday.

“I know GB is concerned about the airport and they are concerned about the Lucayan hotel,” he said while in Grand Bahama yesterday to tour various major capital works projects that are still ongoing.

After viewing all the projects in West Grand Bahama and Freeport, Dr Minnis spoke with the press at the Pelican Bay Resort, where he also shared news about the Grand Lucayan, the airport and a new multi-story hospital addition.

Dr Minnis expressed optimism about the hotel negotiation but said he could not provide a date at this time on the sale and opening.

Grand Bahamians are very disheartened about the protracted closure of the hotel property in Lucaya, which has significantly impacted the island’s tourism sector.

The PM said: “There have been some ongoing discussions with Our Lucaya and some are disappointed that Our Lucaya has not opened yet, but unfortunately we were affected with COVID just like the rest of the world. And once Bahamians open their eyes and see that the disaster is not just in GB, but the entire world and hotels throughout the world have been closed down. So, we were caught with that also.

“But, in spite of that, there have been ongoing discussions. We had professionals come in and review the agreements that we’re negotiating and moving towards, to ensure that they are compliant with international standards and that we are getting the best price that we possibly can at this particular point in time.

“I am satisfied that we have; we have professionals reviewing that,” said Dr Minnis. “And my understanding is that it is progressing really well. I can’t give a date at this particular point in time, but what I can say is that as we come out of this COVID era, the hotels will be ready and the airlines will return and the airport and everything will be ready. And so, GB will be ready for this rebound coming out of COVID.”

Last month, State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson said the terms for a proposed post-COVID deal by Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group for the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort are “not as favourable as before”.

Asked about this, Dr Minnis said: “We had professionals who reviewed terms throughout the world and when you take the devastation COVID caused to the world economy, what you may have gotten pre-Covid you may not necessarily get post-Covid. So, we are caught with the world dilemma, and we are satisfied we are getting the best available price considering where we are today.”

On the matter of the airport, the PM indicated that the government is moving towards taking that over soon.

The government has been in negotiations with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Hutchison Port Holdings to acquire GBIA, which sustained severe hurricane damage during Dorian in September 2019.

“The airport - my understanding is that all the paperwork is all completed and that will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday at which time Cabinet will deliberate on it.

“We are prepared at this time to take over and move the management team in place; once the management is in place, then we will take over,” he said.

The airport needs major redevelopment, and the government plans to enter into a public-private partnership with a foreign investor.

Dr Minnis also commented on the progress of Rand Memorial Hospital repair and plans for a new multi-story addition at the hospital that is being designed by the Beck Group.

“Grand Bahamians have been complaining quite a bit about the hospital. The hospital is progressing very rapidly; my understanding is that it would be a question of where we go from there. The Beck Group, which designed the Critical Care Block when I was Minister of Health in New Providence, is the same company designing the new hospital here in GB - and that’s a four-story complex. But it would be designed in such a way as the population continues to grow it would be able to move to the fifth and sixth floor as it is necessary.”

Yesterday, Dr Minnis also toured West End Dock, the new Holmes Rock School, the new Administrator Complex Building at Eight Mile Rock, Rand Memorial Hospital, among other sites. He also stopped at Hugh Campbell Primary School and Eight Mile Rock High. He also went into East Grand Bahama, where he also toured various government capital projects.