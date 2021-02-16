Hammer Blow: Melia Closes Doors For Two Years Laying Hundreds Out Of Work

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Melia Nassau Beach resort will stop operating for 24 months as it undergoes renovations, an action that could make more than 300 people redundant.

Yesterday, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar called the announcement a “severe punch in the gut”.

Daniel Lozano, the resort’s general manager, said in a staff letter that operations at the resort will cease on March 1.

“It is our hope that with extending closure of the resort and undertaking a renovation, we are setting the stage for the successful opening of a brand-new resort, one that will promote the much-needed economic relief and stability upon which all of us depend,” he said.

“The toughest part of our decision relates to those whom this decision impacts, which is you, our Melia family.

“We are wholeheartedly thankful to you who have been with us on this long and difficult journey, and we commend your strength, contributions and perseverance through the past 12 months. We look forward to the day when we unveil a new resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”

Mr Lozano said current employees will be invited to apply for a job when the resort reopens.

They will “be given every consideration and opportunity for employment,” he said.

Darrin Woods, president of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU), said Melia employs about 400 people, including management, and has a line staff of over 220 people.

“Most of (the employees) are in furlough, except a small crew. How that crew will be impacted still has to be fleshed out,” said Mr Woods.

Mr Woods said Melia’s action brings closure to employees, many of whom have sought severance packages for months after finding the government’s unemployment benefits to be inadequate.

“This brings closure to the employees out there,” he said. “They’ve been agitating for things to happen. We’ve been trying for some time to get information from that company about when they will reopen but for a long time we couldn’t. Now we know come March 1st the future of the employees will be set in stone.”

Mr Woods said the redundant workers will continue to receive unemployment benefits from the government.

“Some persons on social media or in the mainstream media have been advocating for unemployment assistance. With this decision by Melia, our work begins to make sure they receive their entitlements. Prior to the letter (from Melia), we got the phone call indicating they spoke to government officials at the highest level and explained what they will do. They have decided to close and pay the people out,” he said.

Melia’s action comes as the hotel industry staggers to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantis welcomed 2,500 employees back to work in December but has announced two rounds of furlough activities since then.

Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma and Sandals Royal Bahamian in New Providence plans to reopen to guests on February 24 and March 31 respectively.

Club Med’s Columbus Isle Resort in San Salvador has postponed its reopening until December 2021, with operators expressing concern about the lack of infrastructure on the island.

Mr D’Aguilar said the impact of Melia’s closure is significant.

“No doubt it’s a solid punch in the stomach,” he said. “It’s throwing 300 persons out of work during a time when we’re already experiencing significant unemployment and underemployment in the tourism sector due to the pandemic. Every job was important and while we understand the need to renovate and refurbish, it is a gut punch by this announcement. However, they are on the one side shutting down the Melia, but they are bringing on stream the SLS and the Rosewood (at Baha Mar).

“From a strategic and economic point of view, it makes sense for them to refurbish and renovate that hotel when their business is impacted by the coronavirus and their occupancy is extremely low. You could’ve renovated that hotel and refurbished it by keeping it open but it’s always more costly and it’s always more difficult to do that and in this time of reduced occupancy, when you go out to market a hotel, it’s difficult to attract visitors to travel and it’s going to be doubly difficult to entice visitors to travel under all the drilling that goes on.”