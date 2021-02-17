Call For People To Become Blood Donors In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

The Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama indicated that there is a dire need for people to become blood donors to help maintain adequate blood supply at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

Lededra Marche, president of the BDSGB, said the organisation established a blood registry so that people can register to become voluntary donors.

“It is filling up, but not as fast as we would like it to,” she admits.

According to Marche, the typical shelf life for blood is about 30 to 42 days. After that it is discarded, hence the need for voluntary donors.

To reach its target, the BDSGB is establishing partnerships with corporate Grand Bahama, civic and service organisations to boost participation by organising major blood drives and fundraising events on Grand Bahama.

While speaking recently to members of the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, Ms Marche was asked whether persons infected with COVID-19 are allowed to donate blood once they are cured.

She explained that screenings are conducted by medical lab professionals to determine whether persons are fit to donate blood.

Ms Marche noted that persons can give blood about three to four times a year or every three months.

“One pint of blood can save three lives, she said. It only takes 30 minutes a day to change someone’s life forever – it’s literally a matter of life and death. And sadly, we don’t think about it until we or a loved one is in that position.”

Besides the fear of needles, she said there are a few myths that discourage people from giving blood.

She noted that most people tend to think that once blood is given it would be around forever until it is used. “That is just not the case, you cannot keep blood beyond 42 days. It is discarded…they cannot keep it any longer,” Marche said.

She also said that persons with tattoos can also donate blood if they had it for more than a year, as well as persons with underlying conditions on the advice of a medical doctor.

Ms Marche said donors must eat a full meal one hour before giving blood.

To raise awareness among the youth, the organisation’s outreach arm intends to visit the high schools to encourage young people to become blood donors.

“Our intention… is to speak to seniors about making that one on their bucket list once they turn 17. At age 16 they must have parental consent,” she said. So that is one of our goals to have them realise how important and vital it is for them to become blood donors at an early age,” she said.

“We are grateful to those in corporate GB who have joined our fight, but we have only scratched the surface and we need support. We are forging ahead to increase our registry by having corporate GB and their employee commit to giving blood on a monthly rotation,” Ms Marche said.

The organisation’s goal is to initiate a 24-hour help desk and hotline to provide donor procurement care to assist families on GB. However, its ultimate goal is to secure a bloodmobile to go into communities to make it easier for persons to give blood.

“It is a costly venture, but we know as a community we can do it,” she said.