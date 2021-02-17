Food Donated By Chinese Community

THE Bahamas Red Cross received more than $5,000 worth of food yesterday from the Chinese Community Association.

The Red Cross’s director general Sean Brennen said the donation will go a long way to help those in need.

“The Red Cross, we are a humanitarian organisation where we rely on the generosity of groups such as our friends here as well as corporate Bahamas as well as individuals,” he said.

“So the contribution is significant in that it saves us having to raise those funds to go and purchase items necessary. The donation today will be used in our kitchen facility as early as tomorrow to help meet the needs.”

He said there are feeding programmes in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco which the group is looking to expand.

“What this COVID-19 has taught us is... the need that exists. The human need for people to donate towards feeding programmes such as this.

“People are hurting, we know that this pandemic has had devastating impacts as a result of the economy. People are not working as they once did.”

The association’s committee member Susie Chan said the donation was made to mark the Chinese New Year, which started last Friday.

She said the association has made similar donations in the past.

“We’ve helped with Dorian... We’ve worked with the Red Cross. We’ve worked with NEMA. We’ve been doing a lot of donations constantly and trying to do what we can,” she said.