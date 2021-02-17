New Director For Nib To Take Office ‘Shortly’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government has officially selected a new director for the National Insurance Board who is expected to “take office shortly”, according to NIB Minister Brensil Rolle.

The new director will replace Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle when she vacates the post at the end of this month.

Mr Rolle would not reveal the name of the new selection, but said the appointee is a man who has experience in accounting.

“We’ve selected a new director for NIB,” Mr Rolle said before going to Cabinet. “The Cabinet Office is going to announce this week who he is and he’s intended to take office shortly thereafter.”

When pressed for further details, he said: “He has been selected by the Cabinet and I cannot preempt the Cabinet. He comes from an accounting background so there is some degree of understanding on agencies and the need to manage funds and income.”

Dr Virgill-Rolle’s resignation was confirmed in late November. She has served as the NIB director for more than two years.

In a previous interview with The Tribune, Mr Rolle admitted that he did not take Dr Virgill-Rolle seriously when she first revealed she was considering resigning.

Once her decision was made official in writing, Mr Rolle said the board sought to dissuade Mrs Virgill-Rolle, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Dr Virgill-Rolle will leave NIB to become the next executive director of Lyford Cay Foundations.