‘Criticism Of Covid Policing Is Unfair’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday defended the conduct of officers against complaints that they have been using excessive force when citing businesses found in breach of the COVID-19 Emergency Orders.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a police event, he admitted that while he has had to deal with “a few” officers who have acted inappropriately, there are times when officers are not always in the wrong.

“There have been a few that I had to intervene in when I felt that officers acted quite improperly and we dealt with it and so we try to sensitise officers,” said Commissioner Rolle.

“I also want to sensitise the business owners because what we have been having a lot of recently is people who operating illegally, things like operating a bar. Those things have not been permitted.”

The police chief pointed to one particular instance where a person was found fabricating stories and trying to paint officers in a negative light.

He said: “I saw a video circulating recently where a chap was accusing one of my officers and he was disingenuous because he was cited for loud music that was being played on the outside and officers walked on the outside and they were talking and nobody was inside there and so we’re not going to cite anyone in there, but it gives the impression that the police have done something wrong.

“And I want to set the record straight that we don’t go out of our way to cause any unnecessary hardship or embarrassment to people but we simply ask people to let us abide by these protocols that are being placed so that this is for everybody.”

His comments come as some businesses in the entertainment sector are gearing up to reopen after months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Fusion Superplex officials said it planned to call 70 more workers back to work after the government gave the go-ahead to reopen its cinemas in a letter dated February 12, 2021. Mario’s Bowling was expected to reopen yesterday with 58 of its 120 employees.

However, the Commissioner sent a stern warning to those businesses that have not been given the approval from the competent authority to resume operations.

He said: “I would ask those people not to attempt to open because if they do, then we have a duty to shut them down. We don’t want to do that, but if you test us, then we will do it.”

Last year, there were 4,275 violations to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders.