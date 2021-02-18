Plp Picks Laroda To Fight For Pinewood

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Disclosure Commission chairman Myles Laroda has been chosen by the PLP’s Candidates Committee to fight as their election candidate for the Pinewood constituency, The Tribune can confirm.

Mr Laroda was confirmed on Tuesday night alongside other prospective candidates, including businesswoman and former Miss Bahamas Pia Glover Rolle, for the Marathon constituency.

PLP insiders said Mr Laroda’s resignation from the PDC will be forthcoming once he is officially ratified by the PLP’s National General Council.

However, the news has enraged some Free National Movement supporters who told The Tribune yesterday that Mr Laroda’s position as chairman of the PDC has placed him in a position that gives the upper hand over Pinewood incumbent Reuben Rahming.

“Now why should Laroda be privileged to not only Rahming’s disclosure documents, but other FNM hopefuls? He should resign the post forthwith,” one FNM supporter said on condition of anonymity.

Another FNM supporter held the view that Mr Laroda should have left the post sometime ago to focus on his own political aspirations.

In an update to supporters earlier yesterday, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed the Tuesday Candidate’s Committee meeting saying “…and we’re almost done”, adding no announcements can be made until the party’s NGC ratifies the choices. “So, all this stuff you see going on on social media about who got what is false,” he said.

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said recently the PLP hopes to ratify all its candidates for the next general election by the end of this month.

“We are still deliberating,” Mr Davis said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the FNM ratified eight more of its candidates, bringing its total number of confirmed candidates to 25.

The nominees, all incumbents, include Marco City MP Michael Pintard, Southern Shores MP Frankie Campbell, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, St Barnabas MP Shannon Cartwright and North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.

Earlier this month, the PLP ratified 18 candidates for the next election. The candidates include Mr Mitchell in Fox Hill, former Attorney General Alfred Sears in Fort Charlotte, former State Minister for National Security Keith Bell in Carmichael, and former State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis in St Barnabas.

Others candidates include Senator Clay Sweeting in South Eleuthera, Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis in Elizabeth, Leslia Brice in Seabreeze, Jomo Campbell in Centreville, Wayde Watson in Bain and Grants Town, Jamahl Strachan in Nassau Village, Mario Bowleg in Garden Hills, Zane Lightbourne in Yamacraw, Bacchus Rolle in South Beach, Wayne Munroe in Freetown, Ronald Duncombe in Killarney, Tyrell Grave Young in Long Island, Basil McIntosh in MICAL, Mckell De’Angelo Bonaby in Mt Mariah and Leonardo Lightbourne in North Andros & the Berry Islands.

The candidates who won an election under the PLP’s banner in 2017 – Mr Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna Martin and Picewell Forbes – have been guaranteed a nomination, The Tribune understands.