Man Denies Stealing Car

A 25-year-old man who denied stealing another man’s car and trying to pass it off as his own was on Friday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Police said Shawn Roberts stole a man’s 2011 Nissan Cube on February 8. They also alleged that on the same day the accused produced a fraudulent bill of sale that listed him as the owner of the stolen vehicle.

Roberts was also accused of defrauding another man of $4,800.

During his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, he pleaded not guilty to one count each of fraud by false pretences, possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document and stealing.

As a result, Magistrate Forbes adjourned his case to June 28 for trial.