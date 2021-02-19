Two Charged With Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Nelson Bevans, 28, and Jamal Brown, 35, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the death of Mario Duncan on February 8.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 4pm, officers were called to a tract road off Cowpen Road, east of Golden Isle Road. When they arrived at the scene they discovered in the bushes the unresponsive body of a man.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and a short time later pronounced the body lifeless.

During the hearing, neither accused was required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to May 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and Bevans and Brown were remanded in custody until that time.

On Friday, Bevans was also accused of being in possession of a .9mm pistol and 10 unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition, which the prosecution alleged they had found in his home on February 14.

He denied the allegations and that matter was also adjourned to May 18 for trial.

Both accused have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.