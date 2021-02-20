Former Residence Of Sir Albert Miller Destroyed By Fire

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The former residence of well-known businessman the late Sir Albert Miller was destroyed by fire on Thursday evening.

Reports are that sometime around 10pm the fire department was alerted to a residential fire in Freeport at Sea Hawk Cay and Lunar Boulevard.

Details are still sketchy. It is not known whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is not known, and investigations are continuing into the matter.

The home, located on the canal in the Bahamas Terrace Subdivision, had been put on the market and was sold to a foreign buyer. Sir Albert and his wife, Lady Laurie, had resided there until they died in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Mr Miller was the former president and co-chair of the Grand Bahama Port Authority for almost 30 years, he had been Deputy Commissioner of Police and served on many boards, including FOCOL, Solomon Brothers, Pepsi Cola (Bahamas) Bottling Company, Bahamas Amusements Ltd, and the Sunshine Group.