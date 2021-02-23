Updated: Cabinet Office Confirms Lanisha Rolle's Resignation, Says 'Certain Matters' Are Under Investigation

IN a statement confirming Lanisha Rolle’s resignation as minister of youth, sports, and culture, the Cabinet Office said “certain matters have been brought to the attention” of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and are now “under investigation”.

The statement thanked Mrs Rolle for her service and announced that Iram Lewis will be appointed the new minister of youth, sports and culture.

“The Cabinet Office notifies for general information that Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation as minister of youth, sports and culture,” the statement noted. “Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted Mrs Rolle’s resignation. Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the prime minister and are under investigation.

“The prime minister thanks Mrs Rolle for her service. The prime minister has advised His Excellency the Governor General to appoint Iram Lewis as substantive minister of youth, sports and culture. Mr Lewis will demit his post as minister of state in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, which remains under the ministerial portfolio of the prime minister.”

In a letter sent to Governor General C A Smith on Tuesday morning, Mrs Rolle announced her resignation but said she remained committed to serving out the remainder of her term as the Seabreeze MP.

She is the fourth Cabinet minister to resign from the Minnis administration this term. Mrs Rolle could not be reached.