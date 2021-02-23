Updated: Cabinet Office Confirms Lanisha Rolle's Resignation, Says 'Certain Matters' Are Under Investigation

IN a statement confirming Lanisha Rolle’s resignation as minister of youth, sports, and culture, the Cabinet Office said “certain matters have been brought to the attention” of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and are now “under investigation”.
The statement thanked Mrs Rolle for her service and announced that Iram Lewis will be appointed the new minister of youth, sports and culture.
“The Cabinet Office notifies for general information that Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation as minister of youth, sports and culture,” the statement noted. “Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted Mrs Rolle’s resignation. Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the prime minister and are under investigation.
“The prime minister thanks Mrs Rolle for her service. The prime minister has advised His Excellency the Governor General to appoint Iram Lewis as substantive minister of youth, sports and culture. Mr Lewis will demit his post as minister of state in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, which remains under the ministerial portfolio of the prime minister.”
In a letter sent to Governor General C A Smith on Tuesday morning, Mrs Rolle announced her resignation but said she remained committed to serving out the remainder of her term as the Seabreeze MP.
She is the fourth Cabinet minister to resign from the Minnis administration this term. Mrs Rolle could not be reached.
jackbnimble 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Lol. Long overdue. Incompetent and not well liked. Just surprised she lasted this long.
tribanon 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
Fully agree. But what you say here applies equally to Minnis in the minds of many. lol
jackbnimble 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Of course. But in his case the General Election will take care of that.
KapunkleUp 11 hours, 38 minutes ago
Sure ain't looking good for Minnis. What are the gambling odds on who's next?
ohdrap4 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
She had been MIA since they brought down her christmas tree. She was last seen skipping the grocery line at golden gates in the very beginning of the lockdown. The crowd booed.
TalRussell 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Not voluntarily resign. That's all I'd say.
But whilst she did survive a regime culture tolerating $100,000 Christmas Tree decorations - not was in her cards much stacked against Comrade Sister, this time.
Ads yet one more the unwinnable Redcoats' in a general election regime change of House-seats that leans elect opposition candidates.
bahamianson 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
all cabinet ministers do is build roads and side walks, that's all. nothing else gets done in this country.
tribanon 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
......and those are some of the most costly roads and sidewalks ever built on the planet. lol
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
the Tribune editor (among others) told Dr Minnis that Mrs Rolle was not ready. This is not on a failure on anybody else's part but Dr Minnis. A failure to lead.
TalRussell 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Care wager which the two "Dirty Works" Hit Man's for Mr. Minnis, met read the riot act to the Comrade Sister?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
DISSOLVE THE HOUSE ............ CALL THE ELECTION ........... CAN ONLY GET WORSE FOR THE FNM ........... SHOULD I SUGGEST A DATE??? ...........APRIL 13, 2021
mandela 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
I guess when Dr. Minnis our Prime Minister was telling the world how corrupt Bahamians were, he was actually speaking about his cabinet members, wow .who would've thought
TalRussell 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Comrade Sister "Princess" Lanisha, was soft when it came to promoting the game of softball. She never took to wears cleats.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
is Mrs: Role a lawyer?
Topdude 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
If wishes were horses the PLP would still be in power. Twist and turn and sway and swirl, the FNM will continue in power as long as we have the type of opposition party like the PLP led by Mr. Davis.
It is unfathomable to read the foolishness and nonsense being written by nitwits and dimwits like the mentally retarded like Tribanon who was rejected by the FNM.I am told that his rejection was based on his mental condition.
Now is not the time to wish mean things on our Government. Now is the time to celebrate the outstanding leadership of the Prime Minister. He does not accept any Minister underperforming, engaged in corruption or disrespecting the populace.
Just look at his record. So stop your nonsense and get on the development train.
ThisIsOurs 39 minutes ago
I don't think he wants the PLP back in power. From what I read his point, like many, is, they're both the same.
As to being disgruntled with the FNM, well I don't know about that, but if you change disgruntled to disenchanted, plenty people feeling that.
So the look at those evil PLPs, better vote for us will motivate nobody to waste time to vote. On the other hand the PLP supporters are fired up. The best way the FNM can fight is to get rid of Minnis. They should have done it ages ago. But they say back and banged on the desks to nonsense. Now he removing anybody who could be a challenge to him. (Lanisha excluded). Like Mr Wells said Dr Minnis is the testicular (what?) head of the FNM... and they going down
John 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
A common jjjoke now is that Minnis wouldn’t shuffle his cabinet so his cabinet is reshuffling him. Every time he turns around, someone is resigning, getting fired, becoming disgruntled or even defecting. Democracy at its finest and politics in full swing as silly season becomes more silly. Donald Trump is still fighting to keep his tax records private and many Bahamian politicians have learned how to hide their assets, especially after serving in some of the highest positions in the country. The streets will always have a story and many will cry out for justice, but that, too seems as far away s the next pandemic.
TigerB 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Plenty dirt was revealed in the last administration, I don't care to post any.. can't say Perry or Brave did accepted any resignation, no o fthem resign. Brave went as far as to say that Terrance Basitain's audits was not credible.. I am waiting for his song and dance. I love Mr. Bastian, he doesn't care for colors, he just does his job, let the chips fall where they may.
