Former Pm Hubert Ingraham Has Covid-19

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is in Doctors Hospital with COVID-19 but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his personal doctor, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

Mr Ingraham, who first led the Free National Movement to an historic general election victory in 1992 and followed that up with victories in 1997 and 2007, was diagnosed with the virus more than a week ago but was admitted to hospital on Tuesday when his symptoms worsened, Dr Sands said.

Initially, he experienced shortness of breath and malaise.

Dr Sands, who has been authorised to speak on his behalf, said at no time was the 73-year-old placed on a ventilator machine.

“He is COVID positive and he was being treated at home but got worse and is now hospitalised,” Dr Sands said on Wednesday night.

“He is stable, he is in a critical care area at Doctors Hospital being managed by a team of physicians as he convalesces.”

Asked about Mr Ingraham’s prognosis, Dr Sands said doctors hope the worst is behind him.

“We can never be 100 percent sure but certainly he is showing various signs of improvement and we fully expect him to improve and ultimately be discharged in a few days,” he said.

Mr Ingraham’s age is among the risk factors associated with a serious case of COVID-19.

The medical team taking care of him includes an endocrinologist, a kidney specialist, a pulmonary specialist and an infectious disease specialist.

Mr Ingraham’s battle with COVID-19 comes as 19 people were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday, including 13 men and six women, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health.



Sixteen people are currently hospitalised with the virus, one of whom is listed on the daily dashboard as being in the intensive care unit of Doctors Hospital. Dr Sands, however, said last night that at least three people should be recorded as currently being in the intensive care unit.

One hundred and seventy-nine people have died from COVID-19 to date and 67,216 tests for the virus have been completed.

Health officials are said to be on alert for new COVID-19 variants, particularly ones originating in the United Kingdom and South Africa which are said to be more contagious than the original strain. Some studies suggest the variants are also more deadly.

Health Minister Renward Wells revealed on Monday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should be in the country by the end of this week.

Health workers, he said, could be administering the jabs as early as next week.