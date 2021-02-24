‘Lock It Down’: Rolle Quits After Pm ‘Shut’ Ministry And Ordered In Auditors

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis ordered a lockdown of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture just days before an internal audit he requested uncovered findings that led to the resignation of Sea Breeze MP Lanisha Rolle, The Tribune can confirm.
Dr Minnis accepted Mrs Rolle’s resignation from her ministerial post yesterday, with a statement from Cabinet Office noting that “certain matters have been brought to” his attention and are currently under investigation.
The Tribune understands that when ministry officials and the board of the National Sports Authority became concerned that established processes and procedures were allegedly not being followed at their agencies, they took their concerns to Dr Minnis on Saturday, February 13.
Dr Minnis is said to have then immediately requested a “lockdown” of the ministry, ordering that no cheques or contracts be issued.
The following day, Sunday, February 14, he asked Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson to launch an audit into the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and to report its findings within at most four days, this newspaper understands.
Dr Minnis received the report from the ministry’s internal audit department on Thursday, February 18.
The Office of the Auditor General is now auditing the National Sports Authority. Its focus intersects with the inner workings of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.
Iram Lewis, previously the minister of state for disaster preparedness, has been appointed the new minister of youth, sports and culture.
Although Mrs Rolle intends to remain the representative of Sea Breeze until the end of this term, sources yesterday said it is unlikely she will receive the Free National Movement’s nomination for the next general election.
Mrs Rolle was previously the only woman in Dr Minnis’ Cabinet.
She is the fourth minister to resign this term, joining Brent Symonette, Dr Duane Sands and Peter Turnquest. She informed Governor General Cornelius Smith of her resignation in a letter dated February 23.
Mrs Rolle did not answer calls seeking comment yesterday.
However, her father, Derek Thompson, stood outside the Churchill Building yesterday morning and verbally attacked Dr Minnis while a Cabinet meeting was held inside.
“I came here today because I know my daughter, she is the one who helped the honourable Hubert Minnis to win,” he said. “We made sure our prime minister is a prime minister. We sacrificed for our prime minister. We want to know from Bain and Grants Town and all over, honourable prime minister, where is your heart, where is your respect for people who helped you?
“You ain’t’ supposed to let anybody tell you to turn against a helper.”
He also claimed his daughter was told she would not be nominated to run in the next election.
“If y’all want this country turn independent, it will turn independent because you have turned your back on people who have helped you,” he said.
He added: “Hubert Ingraham taught you better than this.”
Comments
moncurcool 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I don't class Minnis as a leader and have my critiques of him. At least I can give him credit of taking action when a discrepancy was brought to his attention. Way better than what Davis or Mitchell would do.
I am not saying that Rolle has done anything wrong as the facts are not out and I will not speculate. But at least he investigated.
tribanon 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Here we see Minnis getting out ahead of a bad political story that he knew, because of those involved and the hard evidence available to them, was bound to become public knowledge.
It's all too obvious from the remarks of her father that Ms. Rolle did not receive a good upbringing. Rather than being concerned about his daughter having possibly been engaged in illegal activities, he's more concerned about why she is not being able get away with whatever she may have done. The father seems genuinely confused as to why some in Minnis's political circle and among his supporters get a free pass for their 'misdeeds' while others get thrown under the bus.
But little does Ms. Rolle's father know, Minnis will see to it this matter, whatever it may be, is covered up unless he considers it in his political interest to do otherwise. After all, Minnis usually 'protects' his perceived political friends while demonstrating time and time again that he is much more inclined to see one of his lowly plebes be charged and incarcerated for having breached of one of his lockdown or curfew orders. Minnis is certainly no proponent of equal justice for all under the law when it comes to his perceived political foes. lol
John 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Today this country must distinguish the difference between political corruption and political culture. Not defending anyone but saying Peter is no worse than Brent. Crude oil,that is,that continues to increase in price despite consumption being at its lowest level in decades and there being no short supply. But yes, political culture may allow some people to get elected, get to become a member of the cabinet, fix he and he family businesses right up, then resign he post. Others trying to do the same thing but using a different route will be called dishonest, corrupt and accused of tiefin the people’s money. Does the Bahamian people accept all or reject all or accept some and reject some? During the last Commission of Inquiry, the bag man was quoted as saying ‘he come to collect for da chief.’ The chief was never specifically identified in that instance, but common sense dictates that the chief must hold the highest office, if not, the highest office. And since Hubert Minnis ran on the premis that corruption runs high in this nation and with the promise that he will use every effort to stamp it out, he must be seen as to not tolerate corruption w:or dishonesty in the least. And based on his own figures of 45%, he may stand to lose almost half his cabinet and elected MP’s if due deligence is done. And, of course, this must include persons who came from the side opposite, who were fired or resigned or forced to resign, but are now members of the Minnis’s cabinet. Justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done.
