Bostwick-Dean Favourite For Seabreeze Nomination

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean is said to be the frontrunner to run on the party’s ticket in Seabreeze in the next general election, according to insiders.

The area’s current member of Parliament Lanisha Rolle resigned her post as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture on Tuesday. She did not cite a reason for her decision, however, the Cabinet Office said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted her resignation, adding that “certain matters have been brought to” his attention and are currently under investigation.

Mrs Rolle said in a letter to Governor General C A Smith that she intended to serve out the remainder of her term as an MP. It had been rumoured for some time that she would not be ratified to run in the next general election, something her own father confirmed in an interview to reporters on Tuesday.

Yesterday an FNM insider said it was always the plan to “rid the Seabreeze constituency of that controversial MP and now Lisa will represent us in the elections”.

The Tribune reached out to FNM chairman Carl Culmer, who was tightlipped and did not confirm or deny that Senator Bostwick-Dean would be the candidate for Seabreeze. Mr Culmer would not say if she sat before the FNM’s vetting committee either.

He said, “I cannot speak to that at this time. We do not disclose information on who comes before our vetting committee. I know Lisa quite well. She comes from a rich FNM legacy through her mother and her father.”

Senator Bostwick-Dean is the managing partner at the law firm Bostwick and Bostwick. She is the daughter of the first woman to be elected to the House of Assembly, Dame Janet Bostwick and former Senate President Henry Bostwick.

Sworn in as a Senator on December 2, 2019, her platform interests include youth justice and youth matters. She said it is essential for the government to address issues surrounding young people in a more comprehensive manner. She is also an advocate for women’s rights, like her mother.

Contacted yesterday to confirm whether she has been selected as the candidate for Seabreeze, Senator Bostwick-Dean was not ready to spill the beans as yet.

She said, “I have no comment on this matter. It will all come to light when the ratification process is completed.”

Danny Sumner, chairman of the FNM Association for Seabreeze, was also tight lipped when contacted about the next candidate for his constituency.

Mr Sumner said, “I really don’t want to comment because everything is still up in the air. So, unfortunately, I really don’t want to make a comment on that right now.”

Asked what he thought of Mrs Rolle’s resignation and her performance as an MP he said, “I don’t want to comment on that either for the time being.”

Meanwhile the FNM insider told The Tribune that all interviews of potential candidates are complete at this time and the chairman will soon send out the details of who has been ratified. The insider also said that Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands will be representing the FNM in the upcoming election, despite speculation to the contrary.

The Tribune also spoke to some constituents of Seabreeze to find out their thoughts about Mrs Rolle’s performance.

“Lanisha Rolle was the worst MP we ever saw in Seabreeze,” Margot Smith said. “She was horrible. We are happy to see the back of her head.”

She said she sought Mrs Rolle’s help after her electricity was shut off and did not receive a favourable response.

“I felt like two cents,” she said.

Keisha McDonald said she was happy that there might be someone other than Mrs Rolle representing Seabreeze for the FNM.

She said, “We heard that our branch is looking for a replacement for Lanisha. We are happy about that. Lanisha is not a good representative. It’s like those who voted for her are expected to bow down to her. We put her in Parliament to represent us so why do we have to bow to her? It’s embarrassing that our MP is always making the news doing something ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, resident Tasha Young is excited at the thought of Mrs Bostwick-Dean representing the area.

“Lisa Bostwick is FNM royalty,” she said. “We need a person like that in Seabreeze. A worker. Someone who will truly represent us. Mrs Bostwick-Dean is a true FNM and she will do right by us here in Seabreeze. It’s time now that we have good representation in Parliament and not someone who feels we are the ants beneath her sandals.”

Senator Bostwick-Dean is the mother of one child and is married to Brent Dean, former general manager and editor of The Nassau Guardian.

Attempts to reach Mrs Rolle for comment were unsuccessful.