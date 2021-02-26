Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Two Men

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A 44-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court on Friday for threatening to kill two men.

Taro Saunders, 44, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, charged with threatening Gilbert Saunders Sr and Gilbert Saunders Jr with death on February 10.

During the arraignment, Saunders pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Saunders was subsequently granted bail at $3,500 with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the Grove Police Station each Tuesday.

His matter was adjourned to September 15 for trial.

Antoinette Hilton, 34, also appeared in court on Friday charged with threats of harm.

It is alleged that Hilton threatened Sharmaine Knowles with harm on February 10.

According to the prosecution, Mrs Knowles reported to police that she and her husband were driving in Pinewood Gardens that day when she was threatened by a woman who had called her husband.

When given the chance to speak, Hilton claimed that she was dating Knowles’ husband at the time who had told her that he was in the process of divorcing his wife.

However, Hilton claimed that when she tried to call him on the day in question, his wife picked up the phone and started threatening her at which point she replied, she will “get her gun”.

During Friday’s hearing, Hilton admitted to being under the influence of alcohol that day and claimed that she was not serious when she made those remarks.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney subsequently bound Hilton over to keep the peace for one year. He told her that failure to do so would result in a $500 fine or one month imprisonment.