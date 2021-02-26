Sky’S The Limit: Weather Services Project Offers Key To Help Treasury

Bahamian entrepreneurs yesterday said they have the “Green Light” on a $423m collaboration with the Dept of Meteorology in what Raytheon Technologies has said will be the “First-of-Its-Kind Transformational, Aviation Climate, Meteorological, Navigation, 3D Terrain, Street and Chart Mapping & Severe Weather Sensing Network... that exceeds those of any industrial nations” — providing Dr Minnis’ Administration with the key components necessary to collect a projected $300m in “Overflight Fees” from the 594,000 flights using our sovereign airspace each year.

Nicholas Rees, financial advisor for the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) told The Tribune that BACSWN would first and foremost like to thank the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works, Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Minster of Labour, Minister of National Security, the Cabinet Select Committee, Dr Nigel Lewis, FNM chairman Carl Culmer and last, but by no means least, Director Basden, Mr Simmons and the entire Department of Meteorology for their support.

Disclosing that years have been spent on the project to date, he explained that the group “owns the Intellectual Property Designs and that its global strategic partner, who controls 60 percent of the world’s commercial airspace, will provide its revolutionary Phased Array Skyler Radars which will be connected to a myriad of other highly advanced sensors, hydro-met buoys and 3D Street, Terrain Chart and Mapping Drones LIDARS located at 109 sites across the Bahamian archipelago. The data will be fed into BACSWN’s patent pending Convergence Centre and Raytheon’s global Advanced Weather Information Processing System (AWIPS) to assist the Government minimizing the increasing risks of life threatening events impacting upon our nation, its people, visitors as well as the aviation, insurance, maritime and tourism sectors by way of real-time situational awareness and other ultra-long range weather products/services

Describing this technology as “life saving”, Mr Rees explained that BACSWN has financing in place for a “unique, unparalleled, ingenious vision” that will not only transform our nation’s capacity to detect, track and respond to severe weather events at no cost to taxpayers and provide remote air traffic control to any of the family island aerodromes

Mr Rees said the group’s research had shown the commercial, cargo and private carrier could save an estimated $1,000 by increasing the safety, capacity and efficiency of the 594,000 flights using Bahamas strategically located airspace each and every day; whilst, also providing hyper-local forecasts and other bespoke services for the hotel, marina, insurance, wedding and boating sectors.

And Mr Rees said the group’s proprietary near live Hyper Local 3D Impact Based Simulations will be especially useful in dealing with hurricanes, as the data gathered will help to predict the location and extent of storm surges and damage, while also “reducing the dreaded code of impact by 50%”. This allowing the authorities to better determine which islands and communities should be evacuated. Hospitality industry executives and event planners will know in advance whether rain and other adverse weather will likely impact their events, he added, thereby enabling them to reschedule when conditions are better.

He added that BACSWN has completed its negotiations with the Cabinet Select-Committee and is “just waiting on the final review of its Heads of Agreement” The project that will likely create 450 construction jobs plus 300 additional full-time posts.

Promising that the Bahamian people will enjoy “real value over time” from the initiative, Mr Rees said the group intends to offer shares to the public in due course (IPO).

Suggesting that the group is creating “a new dynamic” when it comes to a real-live aviation tracking, climate and Severe Weather Sensing, Mr Rees said: “I’m proud of being asked to play a part in an impressive, ingenious designed vision – sprung from a napkin in Crooked Island.

“The ingenuity of the system we are bringing to the table, not only does it bring in life-saving technology as it relates to weather, but it empowers what the minister of tourism and aviation is trying to achieve. It enhances the value of the services that the Department of Aviation is able to provide. Weather warnings are virtually non-existent.”

Mr Rees said the WxSenseNet will create a “unique synergy” with the Government’s aviation sector ambitions, especially the levying of overflight fees on aircraft that pass through The Bahamas’ sovereign air space on routes to North, Central and South America plus other major global destinations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other US regulators have long voiced concern about the lack of real-time weather data and situational awareness for planes in Bahamian air space, which “creates a safety hazard” given the potential for sudden - and significant - changes in atmospheric conditions.

Aircraft separation, in particular, was identified as a special challenge that Mr Rees said would be aided by BACSWN’s plans. “It’s weather data, weather tracking,” he added. “We’ll be able to provide advance warning of potential areas of concern as well as real-time situation awareness – thereby providing the FAA and flight crews with a concurrent awareness of the environment.

“Currently there is virtually no aviation tracking, real-time weather data of inflight information being provided to flight crews in our air space, due to a glaring lack of infrastructure despite our nation straddling the key air/sea routes between South Florida, Gulf of Mexico to Europe, Latin and Central American and Caribbean

Mr Julian Rolle serves as Chairman of the Board; Adam Darville as Vice-president of Infrastructure, Mr Montino Roberts, VP of Information Technology and Glen Ward, VP of Business Development. “We have a number of other Bahamians who are assisting in various ways behind the scenes until our Heads of Agreement is signed,” Mr Rees said. “We’re looking at hiring a number of persons in the very near future to begin training.

“That sets us completely apart; the way the data is injected and how we’re able to converge it for use by the average Bahamian company, hotels, the marina industry,” he added. “Anyone can check whether it’s going to rain on Saturday, whether they should have the event. They can tie into the data.

“We’re going to bring this into communities and take it to Bahamian entrepreneurs to enhance their approach in the hospitality and event planning industry. And by us coming in with a radar system that is fully funded we should empower the Government of The Bahamas to realise what it deserves from the sovereign air space of the country. Our goal is to support that objective.”

BACSWN will charge users a fee for providing real-time aviation tracking and meteorological weather services, although the information will be supplied to the Government & FAA for free. Under a public-private partnership model, Mr Rees said there would be a revenue sharing arrangement with the Government as well as potential payments to the proposed national sovereign wealth fund.

Praising the support the group has received from the Prime Minister and Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, Mr Rees said: “We feel we’re very close but are not there yet, and will be guided by the Prime Minister and his government.

“There’s a lot of moving parts. We’ve got the funding and the technology lined up. We’ve got everything in place ready to go, and are waiting on the official go-ahead. We have funding lined up to immediately come in as soon as everything is proceeding. We have a 24-month infrastructure roll-out plan.”

BACSWN’s plan has already received backing from Trevor Basden, director of the Department of Meteorology, who said it would enable the agency to “move towards impact based forecasting”. He added: “If you have a tropical cyclone moving, and based on how the models and the information are given, it can tell the various degrees and stages of damage, flood and water infiltration at various points and we could describe it more accurately.

“Right now we will just say ‘flooding’, but we will be able to even graphically show where the water levels will be on the houses and infiltration in areas. My Doppler weather radars, mainly (allow) for me to see what is approaching The Bahamas in the distance.

“Once the system gets into The Bahamas, this will be the answer to our prayers! This network will be so advanced that it will allow me to see down to street level in order to predict precipitation. Right now I cannot do that because current weather radar is not designed for that.”

“ I can’t wait to see what Dr. Basden, Mr. Simmons and the rest of his team can do with a Bahamian designed system that’ll will be best in the world!” said Mr. Darville.